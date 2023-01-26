Something special is happening with student volunteers at St. Clare Hospital

"This program is such a gift." That, from Carrie Doro, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital, Baraboo's volunteer coordinator.

She's been at the job for 8-plus years and has been with the hospital for more than 30 years. She knows, then, about gift giving, both the giving and the receiving of them every day, working with volunteers in a variety of capacities.

One of those is working with Shelley Mordini, Transitions Plus teacher at Baraboo High School. Transitions Plus offers programming for young adults, ages 18 to 21 with special needs who are pursuing their transitional goals. Their mission is "to educate learners to reach their full potential in developing life skills."

Transitions Plus and the hospital have been collaborating since the 2007-2008 school year, offering volunteer opportunities to students in the Baraboo High School's special education program. Thirty-three students have taken part in the program. Currently, there are three students volunteering.

"They love to feel needed," Mordini said. "They help relieve the load of the hospital employees."

Doro agreed. "Having the students here volunteering is a win-win for us as they allow the rehab staff to spend more time with their patients."

Volunteers in the program have a myriad of tasks. In the hospital's rehab department they stock exam rooms. They are also responsible for cleaning equipment. Additionally, they travel around the facility with a coffee cart.

"They enjoy the interaction," Mordini said. The students offer coffee, tea, and hot chocolate to those that want it.

Doro said, "This program helps teach these students life skills, how to communicate with other people, and how to work together to accomplish a task."

They've accomplished a lot. Three students who have graduated from the program have come back to volunteer for the hospital on their own accord One student, Mordini said, was so good at prepping packs for surgery, the hospital hired her.

Transitions Plus's programming includes post-secondary education and training, employment, and independent living to promote a successful transition from high school to adult life.

Though Mordini is retiring in June, after 35 years of service, she is looking forward to seeing the partnership with the hospital continue.

"We want to continue this," she said. "They want to work with us and we want to work with them." She continued, "They open their arms to us." A gift.

Doro is also looking toward the future.

"The program is something that our employees, patients, and visitors greatly enjoy." She continued, "Give these students a chance and they will do amazing things."