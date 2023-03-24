Were you lucky enough to see the Northern Lights Thursday night shimmering over Baraboo?

The aurora borealis was seen in Baraboo at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. There's a possibility it could happen Friday night and into the weekend, as well.

Thanks to a hole in the sun's atmosphere, there's an aurora watch in effect. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) three-day forecast, on March 24 there will be a Level 2 geomagnetic storm. That is considered "moderate" according to the NOAA scale. It will affect the planet.

With the geomagnetic storm comes the possibility of auroras. They're common. Called coronal holes, they allow solar wind to escape faster into space, resulting in stronger winds.

When these solar winds are strong enough they can affect the Earth and influence geomagnetic storms. The influences can result in auroras.

How do you go about seeing these elusive auroras? To note: a forecast is just that. There are no guarantees auroras will be visible. Solar winds are fickle things. Further, it has to be a clear night and part of south-central Wisconsin are expecting snow Friday night into Saturday.

The storm will be at peak intensity on Friday night.

It's best to see them in a dark place with low light pollution. The farther north you go to see them, the better your odds.

For more information about aurora forecasts, visit the NOAA website at swpc.noaa.gov/products/aurora-30-minute-forecast.