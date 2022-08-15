5 WiscNews area high school girls golfers to know this fall

The Reedsburg girls golf team returns a solid core after finishing third at last year’s WIAA Division 1 Portage regional, behind Middleton and Waunakee, and placing fifth at the Oregon sectional.

Senior Ashleigh Johnson finished tied for eighth at the sectional last season, complemented by seniors Lily McPherson (tied for 21st), Elizabeth Carey (tied for 30th) and Madison Monte (tied for 30th). Those four players plus senior Sienna Gronley are expected to lead the way for Reedsburg coach Jesse Monte’s team this season, with Johnson, McPherson and Carey likely at the top of the lineup.

With the graduation of Baraboo senior and state qualifier Caroline Lewison, Portage senior Ella Denure and Johnson are among the top returning golfers in the area. Denure, described as a consistent and well-rounded player by Portage coach Ed Carlson, tied for eighth at the Oregon sectional last season. Portage is scheduled to play the postseason in Division 2 this year and will be in the Black River Falls regional along with Wisconsin Dells.

Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy will look to challenge in Division 1, but again is separated in postseason from its Badger Conference rivals — playing in the Hartford regional.

The WIAA state tournament is Oct. 10-11 at University Ridge Golf Course.

5 girls golfers to know

Ella Denure, sr., Portage

Things to know: Denure was a first-team all-conference selection in the Badger West Conference in 2021. She finished in a five-way tie for eighth at the Division 1 Oregon sectional last season.

Quotable: “Ella has a calm presence on the course, is intrinsically motivated and has high expectations for herself. Her golf game is extremely consistent and well-rounded. She excels with both the short and long game, as well as her course management," Warriors coach Ed Carlson said. "In addition to her golf skills, she adds many other positive intangibles, and Ella is also an awesome teammate and leader. It is going to be fun to see her continue to develop and grow her skills.”

Ashleigh Johnson, sr., Reedsburg

Things to know: Johnson, who likely will be Reedsburg’s No. 1 player again this season, was the medalist (81) at the Badger West Conference meet and helped Reedsburg to the team title at Lake Wisconsin Country Club in Prairie du Sac last year. Johnson finished tied for eighth at the Oregon sectional. Johnson was a first-team all-conference choice in the Badger West Conference and was a third-team selection on the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin All-State team in 2021.

Quotable: “Ashleigh has been very steady and has improved tremendously since her first season, going from 99 to 79. She is a competitor and has been working hard on her short game. I am looking forward to watching her grow and get better this season," Beavers coach Jesse Monte said.

Lily McPherson, sr., Reedsburg

Things to know: McPherson helped Reedsburg to first place at the Badger West Conference meet and had the team’s second-best score at the Oregon sectional while finishing tied for 21st.

Quotable: “(Lily) hits the ball long. She has the ability to recover well. (I'm) looking forward to see how much she has grown in her short game over the summer," Jesse Monte said.

Bella Oestreicher, sr., Beaver Dam Wayland

Things to know: Oestreicher advanced to the Division 1 Hartford sectional after her 15th-place finish at the Fond du Lac regional. She was the lone sectional representative for coach Tim Chase’s team, which also included Ellen Poels and Maddi Kuenzi (both seniors this season) and placed sixth at the regional.

Libby Walker, sr., Wisconsin Dells

Things to know: Walker finished second at the WIAA Division 2 Prairie du Chien regional for Wisconsin Dells, which was second as a team last season. She then placed sixth for her seventh-place team at the Wisconsin Dells sectional.

Quotable: "Libby had a great season last year, nearly qualifying for the state tournament," Wisconsin Dells coach Seth Neilsen said. "She has been working hard during the offseason, and thus far has been playing great golf. She is definitely looking to improve for her senior season."