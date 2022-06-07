Baraboo's bats fall silent in baseball sectional semifinal loss

WAUPUN — Defense and pitching have powered the Baraboo baseball team throughout its run to a first regional title since 2015.

Both rounded into form after a shaky start in Tuesday morning's WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal against Dodgeville. But the Baraboo bats never got the memo, mustering just one hit in a 2-1 loss to the top-seeded Dodgers at Gerald E. Thompson Field.

The Dodgers advanced to play in Tuesday's sectional championship game against Jefferson after the Eagles rolled past Madison Edgewood 7-2 in the second semifinal game.

“It's unfortunate it ended the way it did, but I'm really proud of the response of our kids in that situation,” Baraboo coach Dan Pavlue said. “It just shows the mental toughness and their ability to battle through adversity, which is something this club didn't necessarily have early in the year.”

Baraboo (15-14) faced a 2-0 deficit after the top of the first inning.

Baraboo finally scored in the sixth thanks to some patient at-bats. Senior Drew Bromley drew a leadoff full-count walk but was wiped out at second base when sophomore Drew Mistele reached on a fielder’s choice.

Senior Brady Henry and junior Hudson Turner followed with matching full-count walks to load the bases for senior Levi Kline. The catcher continued the cycle with a full-count walk of his own, scoring Mistele to cut the deficit to one run.

“It kind of, to me, felt like 'All right, here comes the offense that I'm used to,’” Pavlue said. “We obviously struggled a little bit for the majority of the game until that inning, but we started to have some much better at-bats in that situation there.”

The string of free passes forced Dodgeville to pull starter Ayden Halverson in favor of Dillon Garthwaite, a lanky reliever who punched out Baraboo senior Riley Weyh before getting sophomore Talan Pichler to fly out to center field to leave the bases loaded.

Baraboo worked around an error and stranded a pair in the seventh but couldn’t get anything going with its final three outs. Garthwaite struck out Burke Schweda and Andy Motzkus before getting senior Drew Bromley to softly fly out to center to end the game.

“After a rough start, we settled down and held them in check the rest of the game, and that's all we can ask for,” Pavlue said. “Put ourselves in a position to win the game and we certainly did that.”

Things looked like they could fall off the rails early as the top-seeded Dodgers (19-4) loaded the bases in the first inning before Rickard’s two-run hit. Weyh stranded a pair of runners in each of the first two innings to keep Baraboo within reach and went five innings, allowing two runs on four hits and six walks with four strikeouts.

But the T-Birds managed just one hit — a second-inning single by Kline — against the right-handed Halverson, who struck out eight and walked six.

“He hides the baseball really well on the mound, and I think that was one of the reasons why we struggled today,” Pavlue said. “It's a fastball that sneaks up on you and he does a good job at hiding the ball. He obviously mixes his pitches well, too; you're not quite sure what's coming in what count. And he throws all of his pitches for strikes.”

Kline’s single in the second inning led to courtesy runner Cole Zittlow reaching third base, but he was left there after Halverson struck out Schweda. Senior Kalob Schadded later led off the third with a walk but was cut down trying to steal second, and senior Brady Henry was stranded at second in the fourth.

“I think it's easy to pinpoint specific situations, but the fact of the matter is we had one hit in the baseball game,” Pavlue said. “We just didn't put the bat on the ball enough and we didn't have opportunities to put enough pressure on the other team. That situation was big, but you can kind of pinpoint all the at-bats where we didn't necessarily come out on the right end.

“Yeah this one hurts, but we were right there and it's a huge step forward for our program. It's what we're looking to build here in Baraboo.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

