Baraboo junior Ross Liegel has been playing football since second grade, but while he’s grown to love the sport, the thought of playing college football hadn't really crossed his mind until recently.

His game has improved since entering high school, including during last year’s campaign when he finished second on the team with 58 total tackles (41 solo) and nine tackles for loss to go along with one sack and one fumble recovery.

He garnered the attention of Northern Illinois University, where the Huskies offered Liegel on the tail end of a visit on March 4. Liegel was so impressed that after sitting on the offer for a week, he announced a verbal commitment to the Huskies on Saturday.

“I don’t know, I didn’t really expect it,” Liegel said. “I was going there on a visit and I didn’t know they offered people that early. I was just going down there to check everything out.”

Liegel said he’d been in contact with NIU defensive ends coach Travis Moore, who invited him down two weekends ago and hinted that the Huskies would make an offer during the visit. Liegel came away impressed by the campus.

“The coaches are really nice,” Liegel said. “The campus was nice. Everything is right there that you needed. The players seem nice. Overall, it was just a good environment.”

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound Liegel said he was told the coaching staff likes the way he’s improved his game over the last season.

“They thought I could play,” Liegel said. “They said I have it all. I’m tall, lengthy and could play. I think (I was) being more physical and getting into plays more. I was not really making contact (as a sophomore). I was going into people instead of them coming into me (as a junior).”

His efforts helped the Thunderbirds go 6-4 overall and finish second in the Mississippi Valley Conference with a 5-2 record.

He said getting “stronger, faster and bigger” are things he has to improve on going into his senior season. Liegel said his play garnered attention from North Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota, but he hadn't received an offer from either school.

That’s why an offer from the Huskies was a big deal in Liegel’s mind.

“I couldn’t really let a full scholarship just go,” he said. “It’s there for me. … If these opportunities are going to let me play at the next level, I might as well take it. I’m not going to let them sit there.”

