Beaver Dam holds off Badger East Conference foe DeForest

DEFOREST — The Beaver Dam high school basketball team fought all the way back during Friday’s Badger East Conference basketball game against DeForest, but they weren’t out of the woods just yet.

The Golden Beavers’ defense allowed junior Jada Kelliher to get an open look in the corner as the buzzer went off, but her shot bounced off the rim to give Beaver Dam a 49-46 victory.

“My heart dropped there,” Beaver Dam junior Gabby Wilke said. “It’s scary. I don’t know how that happened.”

Wilke led Beaver Dam, ranked third in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, with 19 points. She proved tough to handle on defense by the ninth-ranked Norskies.

“She was tough at the block,” DeForest coach Jerry Schwenn said. “We made some adjustments in the second half where we did a better job of helping down on her. That looked a little bit better than it did in the first half for sure.”

DeForest played well in the first half, shooting out to a 16-8 lead when senior Aspin Kelliher made a basket with 7 minutes, 47 seconds left. Aspin Kelliher finished with 11 points.

“We came out a little flat,” Wilke said of her young team. “…We know what we need to do, just settle in and do our plays.”

Beaver Dam fought back to cut the deficit to 20-16 when senior Maddie Kuenzi, who finished with eight points, scored with 4 minutes left in the first half.

“DeForest is playing really well,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “They’ve had some good wins this year. They’re a tough team. They really had us on the ropes in the first half and did a lot of things right.”

However, the Norskies held off the Golden Beavers to go into halftime with a 28-22 lead.

Chase said he told his team at the break they’ve “got to play better.”

“We were prepared for this game,” he said. “We knew what we had to do. We just had to stick to the plan maybe a tad more. Offensively, get a little bit more movement, get touches where we wanted to get it and keep our defensive game plan. I thought our defensive game plan was pretty good.”

The Golden Beavers began the second half with an and-one by freshman Nataya Donaldson in the first 34 seconds to cut it to 28-25, but the Norskies battled to hold onto a 34-27 lead when junior Rylan Oberg drained two free throws at 15:50. Oberg led the Norskies with 16 points.

The Golden Beavers, who began the game slow, woke up from their slumber when senior Bella Oestreicher drained a triple to begin a 13-0 run that put Beaver Dam up 43-34 with 9:33 left. Oestreicher finished with six points, all from beyond the arc during the run.

“Coming in it was obviously going into our bigs and then they started to double,” Wilke said. “We had big 3s by Maddie Kuenzi, Bella and Taya were really big in our win. That’s why we came out the way we did.”

The Norskies never went away quietly, and in the last 2:48 got two buckets from senior Jaelyn Derlein and two free throws by Jada Kelliher to cut the deficit down to 49-46.

The Norskies got a couple shots off in the final 15 seconds, including the one by Kelliher, but they didn’t go through because of the tough defense by Beaver Dam.

“It was a big win,” Wilke said. “I think in order to get farther into our conference, we needed to beat DeForest. Coming in, we knew how good they were. We knew we had to play really good in order to get this dub.”

