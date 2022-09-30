Columbus’ Colton Brunell breaks 25-year-old record in win over Lodi

LDOI — Junior Colton Brunell had a lot of confidence heading into Friday’s Capitol Conference prep football game with Lodi.

He trusted what Columbus brought to the table and in doing so, ran for 335 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cardinals past the Blue Devils 42-14 at Lodi High School.

“This was a really tough game,” Brunell said. “I did not know that 335 yards broke a record. That’s awesome.”

Brunell broke the program’s single-game rushing record, set by Jamie Price with 321 yards in 1997.

“I’m shocked right now,” Brunell said. “I didn’t even know I broke the record. That’s crazy. It started off as a slow game and I picked it up. We all picked it up as a team. We took every opportunity and capitalized on those opportunities. I had some big runs. It was awesome.”

Columbus coach Andrew Selgrad said Brunell’s performance was “absolutely huge” for the Cardinals, ranked second in the WisSports.net coaches Division 4 poll.

“The whole state knows that our offense runs through him,” Selgrad said. “We did not have a good first half. We did not play well. There were too many mistakes, but he put a lot on his shoulders and he ran the ball really hard.”

Lodi coach Dave Puls recognized Brunell’s attack-mode while carrying the ball.

“He broke probably 50 tackles,” he said. “The kid doesn’t go down and he’s a one-man wrecking crew. We thought we could get him and we can’t. We got him a few times, but that’s a lot of credit to him and their offensive line.”

Brunell scored on a 7-yard run up the middle with 3 minutes, 59 seconds left in the first half to give the Cardinals a 21-7 advantage.

His second touchdown gave Columbus (7-0, 5-0 Capitol) all the momentum it needed in the fourth quarter.

After junior quarter Mason Lane completed a 32-yard touchdown pass to junior Aiden Groskopf to cut the deficit to 21-14 with 50 seconds left, Lodi recovered Columbus junior Brady Link’s fumble on the ensuing kickoff.

“That’s a good football team over there,” Selgrad said. “It’s Lodi, they’re a good program. All week, I just had a bad feeling. I knew this game wasn’t going to be easy because Coach Puls does a fantastic job with his kids. He gets them ready to play and you saw that tonight.”

The Blue Devils (5-1, 4-1), the sixth-ranked team in Division 4, drove down the field but senior Brian Meitzner missed a 31-yard field goal. Two plays later, Brunell scored on a 77-yard run to raise the lead to 28-14 with 8:05 left to play.

“Once I got that 77-yard touchdown, it boosted our confidence,” Brunell said. “We weren’t playing like the best we could. That fourth quarter, we really picked it up.”

The touchdown was the first of three scores by the Cardinals.

“From there, the flood gates opened,” Puls said. “We unfortunately imploded and didn’t play like we did the first three quarters.”

The second score, a 7-yard pass from senior quarterback Nathan Cotter to senior Braxton Nachreiner, put Columbus ahead 35-15.

The next play, Columbus senior Ty Cowell intercepted Lane and returned it to the Lodi 23 with 4:25 left. Two plays later, Brunell ran up the middle for an 8-yard TD to go up 42-14 with 4:25 left.

Lane scored on an 80-yard scamper through a giant hole on the left side to give the Blue Devils a 7-0 advantage just 19 seconds into the game.

It didn’t last as Cotter drove the Cardinals down the field on their first drive, which culminated with a 20-yard TD pass to Nachreiner to tie it up at 7 with 8:16 left in the first.

Cotter threw for 112 yards and three touchdown passes. Link led his team with two catches for 50 yards. Junior Jefferson Mobry had a 13-yard touchdown reception to put the Cardinals up 21-7 with 10:05 left in the second quarter.

Lane led the Blue Devils with 171 rushing yards and one touchdown. He also threw for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Columbus will face Lakeside Lutheran next week while Lodi hosts New Glarus/Monticello.