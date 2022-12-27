 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL

Get to know one of Randolph boys basketball's main scorers, junior Karter Meredith

  • Mark McMullen

From his role model growing up, hardest opponent to guard and some of his favorite items, Karter Meredith answers five questions.

Junior Karter Meredith leads the Randolph boys basketball team with 15 points and 2.7 assists a game. 

Meredith won a WIAA Division 5 state championship last year as a sophomore. He had 10 points, 6 steals and two rebounds in a 65-51 victory over Bangor last season. 

He took the time to discuss some of his favorite items, his role model and the hardest player he's guarded during his time with the Rockets. 

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

