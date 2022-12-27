Get to know one of Randolph boys basketball's main scorers, junior Karter Meredith

Junior Karter Meredith leads the Randolph boys basketball team with 15 points and 2.7 assists a game.
Meredith won a WIAA Division 5 state championship last year as a sophomore. He had 10 points, 6 steals and two rebounds in a 65-51 victory over Bangor last season.
He took the time to discuss some of his favorite items, his role model and the hardest player he's guarded during his time with the Rockets.
Photos: Scenes from Randolph boys basketball team's win over Bangor in Div. 5 state title game
