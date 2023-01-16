 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Getting to know Wayland's top scorer and rebounder, Lucia McGuinness

Wayland’s Lucia McGuinness talks about her childhood toy, top five on bucket list, how she’d spend $1 million in one day, where she’d live and her role model.

Wayland junior Lucia McGuinness leads the girls basketball team with 21.2 points and 14.1 rebounds a game this season. 

Both statistics lead the Trailways East Conference so far this season. 

McGuinness took time from her season to answer five questions that include her role model, favorite childhood toy, top five items on her bucket list, how she'd spend $1 million in one day and where she would live in the world. 

