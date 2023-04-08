COLUMBUS — A lack of energy by the Columbus baseball team produced a giant deficit in the early going of Saturday’s nonconference game against Pewaukee.

The Pirates bombarded the Cardinals’ defense with critical hits and well-placed bunts to take an eight-run lead after three innings.

However, a pitching change and a big fourth-inning double by Jaymeson Sullivan swung the momentum in the Cardinals’ favor, something they never relinquished in a 14-13 victory over the Pirates at Fireman’s Park in Columbus.

“I knew if we could get some runs on the board, they would keep coming,” Sullivan said.

“We learned to never stop battling no matter what the scoreboard reads,” he added. “If you believe you can do it, you’ve still got a shot at it.”

Trailing 10-3 with the bases loaded and two outs, Sullivan hit a bases-clearing double to deep center to cut the deficit to 10-6. Sullivan went 4-for-5 with six RBIs.

Columbus coach Tim Stormer said the double was “huge.”

“It was a turning point of the game for us,” Stormer said. “Not only does it clear the bases, it changed our whole mentality of the dugout.”

Pewaukee tacked on another run in the fourth on an RBI single to left by Drew Dubberstein to go up 11-6.

A couple innings later, Columbus’ bats woke up. The Cardinals led off with back-to-back walks before Sullivan’s single to right loaded the bases.

Jeff Mobry’s two-run single to deep center cut it to 11-8. Collin Selk was hit by pitch and another run scored when Axell Allain reached on an error to make it 11-9. Ty Cowell’s RBI single to the shortstop made it 11-10 before Selk scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 11.

“Looking up at the scoreboard and I was like, ‘Oh, it’s tied now,’” Sullivan recalled. “We were just down 10 and now all of a sudden it’s tied. It’s cool to see.”

After Riley Kaminski walked, Jordan Mobry grounded to first, but instead of tagging the base, Pewaukee’s Owen Dubberstein threw home. The catcher’s foot was off the bag, allowing Allain to score to give the Cardinals a 12-11 lead.

After a couple strikeouts, Sullivan had a two-run single to right to put Columbus up 14-11.

“You’re always watching the score and seeing what’s going on,” Stormer said. “When we finally got the game tied 11-11, what started going through my mind was, ‘How many can we get added on here? Let’s get more added on here and make it easier in the seventh inning.’”

AJ Uttech, who replaced Allain in the third, hit two batters, walked another and gave up an RBI single and a run off a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to allow the Pirates to reduce their deficit to one with two outs. Uttech then struck out Josh Bunyer, who went 3-for-6 with an RBI, to end the game.

“My arm was a little sore, but I just went back to my curveballs,” Uttech said. “My curveball is the high-strike ratio I got, so I wasn’t nervous at all. I just told myself to breathe and rock and fire.”

Uttech pitched 4⅓ innings with three strikeouts while giving up three earned runs off four hits and two walks.

Columbus learned it had some things to work on in the win.

Allain started the game and gave up 10 runs (three earned) off 10 hits and five walks in 2⅔ innings. He struck out two.

“He didn’t throw his best game and he’ll be one of the first ones to tell you that,” Stormer said. “He’s got to work on finishing down and getting the ball to the plate. Everything was high on him. He’ll get it figured out. Axell is a good pitcher and he’s going to throw a lot of pitches for us this year.”

Pewaukee’s batters seemed to have Columbus’ number on defense, reaching base on three bunts in the first three innings. The Pirates had nine hits in the first four innings.

“I thought they were the best bunting team I’ve ever seen,” Sullivan said. “It seems like some of them, they’d just bunt and they just die. We couldn’t even get a throw in on a lot of them. Obviously, we need to work on our coverages a little bit, but they’re very good at bunting. I think that threw us for a loop.”

Ryan Sopha (3-for-4, three RBIs), Blake Hutter (2-for-3) and Drew Dubberstein (2-for-4, two RBIs) led Pewaukee.

“(We learned to) never underestimate ourselves,” Uttech said. “I think we came in here thinking we’re just going to get shut out. We proved to ourselves that they’re not that good and we can actually hang with them.”

