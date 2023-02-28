Ryan Frye entered his first season as coach of the Mauston boys basketball team by setting the bar high for junior Brock Massey.

The Golden Eagles lost South Central Conference Player of the Year Adon Saylor, and the rest of a talented 2022 class, so the team was short on experience.

All Massey has done is exceed expectations by averaging 29.4 points a game, which is sixth in the state according to WisSports.net, and breaking the single-season scoring record of 617 points, set during the 2011-2012 season by Joel Heesch Jr., with 705 points this season.

“We were anticipating a pretty big breakout performance, but maybe not quite to this extent,” Frye said. “I’ll be honest, I was not anticipating him to score and produce the way he has. I figured there would be a pretty significant jump, but not quite to this extent.”

The 6-foot-4 forward has seemingly gone about his business quietly this season. The Golden Eagles (11-13) traveled to Nekoosa for a South Central Conference game, and while Massey played brilliantly, Frye couldn’t believe his point total.

“When I went to the scorebook afterward, they were like, ‘He tied the record,’” Frye said of Massey tying Tarren Hall’s single-game team scoring record from 2016. “It seems cliché and silly, but it was a quiet 46.

“It didn’t seem like he scored 46. I figured he was right around 30. Then it’s 46 and it’s like, ‘Oh jeez, it’s 46. It didn’t seem like that.’”

Massey has been able to accomplish what he has because of all the work he put in over the summer while also having some important people help him out.

Being able to work with the 5-foot-11 Saylor his first two seasons did wonders for Massey's post game.

“He showed me a lot with not being very tall, but he was a very muscular kid,” Massey said. “He could go in the post and back people down. He’s shown me a lot of stuff about what to do in the post and then different improvements to my game with midranges and different dribble moves to do.”

When the Golden Eagles had Saylor last year, Massey could work off the ball, but this season, Frye asked him to bring the ball up and take on more of the ball-handling duties.

“Yeah, obviously, you’re asking him to do an awful lot,” Frye said. “He’s handled it really well. … Now, you’re asking him to do a little bit more. As he’s gotten older, I think he’s handled it well. There’s always going to be bumps in the road as you’re learning and growing.”

What seemed to help was Massey’s experience playing AAU ball for the 2024 Wisconsin Swing, coached by Matt Bredesen, with Massey getting to observe the way Franklin junior Eli Podoll handled the ball.

Massey’s duty wasn’t to be the primary ball handler or do a lot of the rebounding, which is what Frye asked him to do for Mauston this season. Instead, he was asked to be a defensive player and scorer.

“It helps out your game a lot when you play with different types of play styles,” he said.

The work over the summer showed that Massey grew from being an outside shooter to a three-level scorer.

“Now he’s really diversified his game with more of a mid-range game,” Frye said. “He’s really developed attacking the basket. He’s got some post-up stuff where we use him in a lot of different mismatches.”

He's also gotten tips on how to attack the basket from his girlfriend and leading scorer for the Reedsburg girls basketball team junior Sydney Cherney, who led the state with 31.6 points a game, according to WisSports.net.

“Obviously, we go to each other’s games,” Massey said. “We critique each other’s games. It’s so much fun having that kind of relationship knowing that you can trust that other person. She’s been trying to get me into the step-back 3s. That’s kind of her moves.

“I would say with her she’s really aggressive, so she attacks the offensive glass area hard. She tells me since I’m bigger than everyone, I should attack the offensive glass. She’s helping me with that and that gets me some easy points, too.”

However, with all the success and Massey knowing his team counts on him to shine, it’s his leadership that’s shined this season as well.

“Brock will be the first one to tell a bunch of those guys, ‘You have to shoot,’” Frye said. “If some of those guys are questioning, he’s like, ‘No, you need to shoot.’ He’s really encouraging them to take the right shots and we talk about that a lot.”

Frye said morale of the team has been high all season because the junior and senior classes have played a lot of basketball growing up. Massey was the ball handler and point getter growing up, so the trust in him has always been there.

“A lot of my success has been from my teammates trusting me and how closely knit we are in growing up with each other,” Massey said.