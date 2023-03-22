It was a competitive high school wrestling season, with several area programs turning in strong campaigns.
The Reedsburg wrestling team found the most team success, going 16-3 overall and 6-0 in the Badger West Conference while qualifying for the program’s first WIAA Division 1 team state tournament after going through a talented Sun Prairie East/West co-op and a tough Stoughton team at sectionals.
The Beavers, like Lodi, also qualified six boys to the individual state tournament. Both Horicon and Lodi came away with individual state champions.
There were 45 area wrestlers who qualified for the state tournament.
Here is our area team of the year.
Boys Wrestler of the Year
Lodi senior Zane Licht defeated Wrightstown senior Nick Alexander during the WIAA Division 2 152-pound state finals match on Feb. 25, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Zane Licht, sr., Lodi — His final year as a Blue Devil solidified him as the “best Lodi wrestler” according to coach Cody Endres.
The North Dakota commit defeated Wrightstown senior Nick Alexander 6-1 to repeat as the 152-pound WIAA Division 3 state champion. He also became the first Blue Devil to compete in three-straight finals, winning two.
Licht finished his historic senior year with 380 takedowns and set a school record of most in a season, breaking the mark previously held by 1993 grad Ryan Kutz with 265 takedowns in 1993. He also didn’t give up any takedowns all season.
To go along with his state title, he earned the Capitol Conference Wrestler of the Year, winning the honors in a unanimous vote by league coaches, according to the Lodi Wrestling Twitter account.
Girls Wrestler of the Year
Horicon sophomore Cyriana Reinwald celebrates after winning the girls 165-pound title at the WIAA individual state tournament on Feb. 25, 2023, at the Kohl Center.
Cyriana Reinwald, soph., Horicon — Reinwald needed almost every second of her finals match with Fennimore junior Rachel Schauer to come away a pin in 5 minutes, 59 seconds and become back-to-back 165-pound state champion.
Reinwald split time between wrestling and basketball, and accumulated a 19-1 record this season.
Her only loss came at the hands of Schauer, who pinned Reinwald during the quarterfinals of the Badger State Invite in December.
Coach of the Year Rob Bautch, Reedsburg — The Beavers had a season to remember in terms of team success. They qualified for the WIAA Division 1 team state tournament for the first time in program history. As the seventh seed, they went down to the wire against second-seeded Bay Port, but fell 40-33 in the state quarterfinals.
However, in order to get to team state, the Beavers upended perennial-power Stoughton, 48-27, and Sun Prairie East/West co-op, 57-19, at team sectionals. The Beavers had a combined 16 pins at team sectionals. The Vikings were looking for a 10th-straight team state tournament appearance and their 17th overall.
Bautch earned the Badger West Conference Coach of the Year after the Beavers went undefeated in Badger West Conference duals and won the Badger Conference tournament with 293 points, defeating Milton by 20 points in team standings.
The Beavers finished with five first-team All-Badger West Conference wrestlers and six second-teamers.
Boys team 106 — Treynor Curtin (47-8), soph., Reedsburg; Levi Ness (41-14), sr., Lodi. 113 — Nick Ersland (29-5), jr., Wisconsin Dells; Jackson Preston (43-13), sr., Pardeeville. 120 — Drake Gosda (45-9), jr., Mauston/Necedah; Peyton Oberg (22-8), soph., Baraboo. 126 — Trenton Curtin (31-12), sr., Reedsburg; Gunnar Wopat (38-9), jr., Royall/Wonewoc-Center. 132 — Colin McKittrick (45-8), jr., Royall/Wonewoc-Center; Kingston Galetka (37-12), fr., Pardeeville. 138 — Owen Breunig (43-17), sr., Lodi; Ashton Meister (41-7) soph., Poynette. 145 — Joe Beavers (41-7), soph., Hustisford; Evan Stevenson (33-21), sr., Lodi. 152 — Zane Licht (55-0), sr., Lodi; William Becker (51-8), soph., Pardeeville. 160 — Peyton Fry (43-10), sr., Reedsburg; James Amacher (41-7), sr., Poynette. 170 — Devin Judd (37-14), sr., Reedsburg; Hayden Gyllin (34-10), soph., Mauston/Necedah. 182 — Mason Lane (47-10), sr., Lodi; Dylan Warren (36-9), sr., Wisconsin Dells. 195 — Isaiah Groskopf (34-13), jr., Lodi; Trey Schinker (24-4), sr., Reedsburg. 220 — Jesus Gonzalez (47-5), jr., Reedsburg; Jackson Geitner (40-10), jr., Poynette. 285 — Owen Kooima (35-12), jr., Waupun; Henry Koeppen (29-11), Lodi. Girls team 1 — Cyriana Reinwald (19-1), soph., 165 pounds, Horicon. 2 — Kylee Firari (20-7), jr., 120 pounds, Horicon. 3 — Isabel Jues (13-7), sr., 138 pounds, Beaver Dam/Wayland. 4 — Madalynne Gosda (12-8), fr., 100 pounds, Mauston/Necedah. 5 — Adalyn Raue (4-3), fr., 107 pounds, Hustisford. Editor’s note: Schools in the WiscNews coverage area are: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Rio, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston and Wonewoc-Union Center.
Photos: Action from Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships
Sun Prairie East/West's Sophia Bassion tries to stretch out Antigo's Alexandra Hofricther during the girls 165-pound third place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Pardeeville's William Becker tries to turn Coleman's William Bieber during the Division 3 152-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Middleton's Jessica Briston tries to fight through a tkedown attempt by New Berlin West/Eisenhower's Amelia Poplawski during the girls 132-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Middleton's Bryce Falk scrambles with Brookfield Central's Benjamin Otto during the Division 1 170-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Pardeeville's Kingston Galetka scrambles with Lena's Luke Misco during the Division 3 132-pound fifth place match during Friday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Reedsburg's Jesus Gonzalez fights to try and pin Stoughton's Beckett Spilde during the Division 1 220-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Lodi's Mason Lane defends against Two Rivers' Max Matthias during the Division 2 182-pound third place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Madison La Follette's Jackson Mankowski fights to pin Ashwaubenon's Troy Dietzler during the Division 1 285-pound third place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Poynette's Emmy Miller locks in a cradle on St. Croix Falls' Nevaeh Nwachukwu during the girls 138-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Westfield's Ty Monfries grpples with Cedar Grove-Belgium's Diego Morales during the Division 3 285-pound third place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Stoughton's Cole Sarbacker grapples with Marshfield's Hoyt Blaskowski during the Division 1 145-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Stoughton's Claire Spilde works to keep control over Plymouth's Brooke Schuenemann during the girls 126-pound fifth place match during Friday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Stoughton's Beckett Spilde grapples with Reedsburg's Jesus Gonzalez during the Division 1 220-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Stoughton's Claire Spilde gets a hug from her father and Vikings co-coach Dan Spilde after winning the girls 126-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Stoughton's Chance Suddeth works to finish a scramble takedown on Oconomowoc's Quintin Wolbert during the Division 1 132-pound third place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Lodi's Zane Licht finished his senior season with 380 takedowns, which broke a school record set by Ryan Kutz's 265 in 1993.
Lodi senior Zane Licht defeated Wrightstown senior Nick Alexander during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 152-pound state finals match at the Kohl Center.
Horicon's Cyriana Reinwald celebrates after winning the girls 165-pound state title during the WIAA girls individual state tournament at the Kohl Center.
Horicon's Cyrianna Reinwald pinned Fennimore's Rachel Schauer in 5:59 during the 165-pound finals match of the WIAA girls individual state tournament.
After winning the girls 165-pound title, Horicon's Cyriana Reinwald ran over to the stands at the Kohl Center to hug her parents.
Horicon's Cyriana Reinwald hugs coach Joe Kern after winning the girls 165-pound state title.
Lodi's Zane Licht hugs coach Cody Endres after winning the Division 2 152-pound state title.
Kenosha Christian Life's Drew Dolphin won the Division 3 106-pound state title by defeating Pecatonica's Aidan Gruenenfelder in the finals.
Lodi senior Zane Licht defeated Wrightstown senior senior Nick Alexander during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 152-pound finals match.
Two Rivers' Angie Bianchi powers through to try and finish a takedown on Sun Prairie East/West's Bopa Quintana during the girls 114-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Kaukauna's Greyson Clark works to break down Germantown's Riese Thornberry during the Division 1 138-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Amery's Koy Hopke works an over-under against Brillion's Damon Schmidt during a Division 2 220-pound semifinal match.
Prairie du Chien's Rhett Koenig celebrates after winning the Division 2 138-pound championship match for his fourth title at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Kewaskum's Braeden Scoles looks to finish a single-leg takedown on St. Croix Central's Owen Wasley during the Division 2 160-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Oconto Falls' Taylor Whiting flexes after beating Wausau West's Savannah Danielson to win the girls 107-pound championship match.
Stoughton's Griffin Empey congratulates West Bend West's Cole Mirasolo after falling in the Division 1 285-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Clayton Whiting, a four-time state champion at Oconto Falls, celebrates after his younger sister Taylor Whiting's first state championship at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Stoughton's Griffin Empey looks for a shot against West Bend West's Cole Mirasolo during the Division 1 285-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Stoughton's Griffin Empey defends against a shot by West Bend West's Cole Mirasolo during the Division 1 285-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag celebrates his fourth state championship after beating Fennimore's Ian Crapp in the Division 3 132-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Sun Prairie East/West's Bopasoreya Quintana fights to turn Two Rivers' Angie Bianchi during the girls 114-pound title match Saturday at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center.
Sun Prairie East/West's Bopasoreya Quintana grapples with Two Rivers' Angie Bianchi during the girls 114-pound title match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Middleton's Mattie Papenthien, top, fights to stay in control over Bonduel's Madalyn Sokolski during the girls 138-pound title match Saturday at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center.
Sun Prairie East/West's Bopasoreya Quintana celebrates after winning the girls 114-pound title Saturday at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center.
Middleton's Mattie Papenthien battles to stave off a takedown attempt by Bonduel's Madalyn Sokolski during the girls 138-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Middleton's Mattie Papenthien hand fights with Bonduel's Madalyn Sokolski during the girls 138-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
