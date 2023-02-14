Both Fall River and Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian remained in the top 10 of this week's Associated Press Division 5 state poll.
Fall River lost to Trailways West rival Markesan 78-73 on Friday night. It was the Pirates' first conference loss of the season and third overall.
It cost them one spot in the poll, moving down to No.6.
Central Wisconsin Christian extended its winning streak to six following a 66-32 win over Valley Christian. But CWC took fourth place in poll after tying Newman Catholic for third place last week.
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of Feb. 14, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.
Division 1
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|De Pere (8)
|21-1
|80
|1
|2.
|Middleton
|18-1
|70
|2
|3
|Arrowhead
|18-2
|65
|3
|4.
|Sheboygan North
|17-3
|49
|6
|5.
|Eau Claire Memorial
|17-4
|32
|8
|6.
|Fond du Lac
|16-5
|29
|4
|7.
|Sussex Hamilton
|16-5
|22
|10
|(tie)
|Milwaukee Hamilton
|15-5
|22
|5
|9.
|Hudson
|15-5
|17
|9
|10.
|Marquette University
|14-5
|13
|NR
|(tie)
|Homestead
|17-5
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 10, Brookfield Central 9, Waunakee 9.
Division 2
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Pewaukee (7)
|17-3
|78
|1
|2.
|Nicolet (1)
|19-3
|67
|2
|3.
|Wisconsin Lutheran
|16-4
|56
|4
|4.
Onalaska
|15-4
|53
|3
|5.
|Greenfield
|17-2
|47
|5
|6.
|Whitnall
|18-2
|40
|6
|7.
|Westosha Central
|19-2
|36
|7
|8.
|McFarland
|17-3
|23
|8
|9.
|La Crosse Central
|16-5
|19
|T9
|10.
|Wauwatosa West
|16-5
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Burlington 6, Medford Area 4, Fox Valley Lutheran 1, Stoughton 1.
Division 3
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Brillion (5)
|20-0
|77
|1
|2.
|West Salem (2)
|19-1
|71
|2
|3.
|Racine St. Catherine's (1)
|20-1
|66
|3
|4.
Osceola
|21-0
|54
|4
|5.
|Appleton Xavier
|20-2
|46
|5
|6.
|Saint Thomas More
|17-3
|35
|6
|7.
|Little Chute
|20-1
|32
|8
|8.
|Carmen Northwest
17-3
|30
|7
|9.
|Northwestern
|18-1
|8
|NR
|(tie)
|Lakeside Lutheran
|17-3
|8
|9
Others receiving votes: Kiel 5, Turner 4, Lake Country Lutheran 2, Prescott 2.
Division 4
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Luther (6)
|20-1
|76
|2
|2.
|Howards Grove (2)
|19-2
|70
|1
|3.
|Saint Mary Catholic
|19-2
|69
|3
|4.
|Darlington
|19-2
|53
|4
|5.
|Saint Mary's Springs
|18-2
|45
|5
|6.
|Fall Creek
|18-2
|35
|7
|7.
|Mineral Point
|17-3
|28
|6
|8.
|Unity
|19-0
|25
|8
|9.
|Crivitz
|20-1
|15
|10
|10.
|Auburndale
|17-3
|13
|9
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 6, Aquinas 3, Bangor 2.
Division 5
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|McDonell Central (7)
|20-1
|79
|1
|2.
|Heritage Christian (1)
|21-1
|73
|2
|3.
|Newman Catholic
|18-2
|61
|T3
|4.
|Central Wisconsin Christian
|18-2
|53
|T3
|5.
|Solon Springs
|21-1
|49
|6
|6.
|Fall River
|18-3
|39
|5
|7.
|Florence
|19-1
|32
|10
|8.
|Pacelli
|18-3
|26
|7
|9.
|Owen-Withee
|16-4
|8
|8
|10.
|Ithaca
|17-4
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hurley 6, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 5, Hillsboro 2.
Oakfield at Horicon, 7 p.m. Friday
Oakfield will travel to Horicon (13-7, 6-5 fourth in Trailways East) Friday night.
In an earlier matchup on Jan. 5, Oakfield (12-7, 5-5 fifth in Trailways East) won a low-scoring affair 49-46. Sophomore Davis Dercks had a game-high 19 points for Oakfield.
Horicon enters the game winners of four straight and having won seven of its last eight.
Oakfield is in a tough stretch, having lost four of its last five games. Prior to that they were on a 10-game winning streak.
Fall River at Randolph, 7:15 p.m. Friday
Two of the Trailways West's best will face off Friday night when league-leading Fall River (18-3, 10-1 Trailways West) visits Randolph (10-9, 8-2), which is third.
The teams met on Jan. 5 and the Pirates cruised to a 65-50 victory. Defense was the difference maker, as Fall River forced 21 turnovers.
Randolph was on a four-game winning streak before losing its last game to Lourdes Academy.
Most recently Fall River lost their third game of the season to Markesan, who currently sits between these teams in the conference standings.
Wayland Academy at Central Wisconsin Christian, 7:15 p.m. Friday
Division 5's fourth ranked team in Central Wisconsin Christian (18-2, 11-0 Trailways East) leads the Trailways East Conference and will host second-place Wayland Academy (14-2, 10-1) Friday night.
These two played on Dec. 13, 2022, and it was a dominant 80-54 win for Central Wisconsin Christian. Will Sterns and Brock Hoekstra combined for 47 points in the victory.
Since then Wayland has won nine of its last 10 games.
Central Wisconsin Christian is currently riding a six-game win streak and has won each game by 10 or more points.
