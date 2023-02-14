Oakfield will travel to Horicon (13-7, 6-5 fourth in Trailways East) Friday night.

In an earlier matchup on Jan. 5, Oakfield (12-7, 5-5 fifth in Trailways East) won a low-scoring affair 49-46. Sophomore Davis Dercks had a game-high 19 points for Oakfield.

Horicon enters the game winners of four straight and having won seven of its last eight.

Oakfield is in a tough stretch, having lost four of its last five games. Prior to that they were on a 10-game winning streak.