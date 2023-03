The impending weather has forced changes to Thursday’s boys basketball sectional semifinals. Multiple games involving local teams have changed the start times in an attempt to avoid the forecasted winter storm.

Here is the schedule for the games involving local teams.

Division 3

No. 1 Columbus vs. No. 2 Lakeside Lutheran, 6 p.m. at Portage

Division 5

No. 1 Royall vs. No. 2 Hillsboro, 6 p.m. at Richland Center

No. 1 Fall River vs. No. 7 Cambria-Friesland, 6 p.m. at Sun Prairie West

