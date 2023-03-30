Six individuals are asking for your vote for three open seats on Baraboo School District’s Board of Education.

The general election is April 4.

Those elected will begin their tenure with the board on April 24. The term of office for a school board member is three years.

The News Republic recently asked of those running, via email, “What makes you the best candidate for the position?” Several noted that there are many worthy candidates and wanted to rephrase the question to, “What are the reasons I would be a good choice for the position?”

Their responses are below (edited for space and clarity):

Amy DeLong

People who vote for me should know that I am a mother of three children, all young adults now, and all of whom attended and graduated from Baraboo public schools. I am a Ho-Chunk family physician who works for the Ho-Chunk Nation House of Wellness Clinic and have for over seventeen years. I am an involved community member and have been since bringing healthful snacks into the schools when my children were younger to now, as the medical director for both the school district and the Sauk County Public Health Department. As a public health professional, I understand that the same factors that contribute to someone’s health are the same factors that contribute to their academic success. Students have different abilities and talents; it is very important that students are appropriately challenged at school, get special assistance when needed, and be offered opportunities in music and art and athletics as well as have a strong foundation in the basics of reading and math and science. I am committed to ensuring a safe learning environment for all of our students. By running for school board, I am ready to take my involvement in student health and wellbeing to another level.

Angela Hanley

I believe I am a great candidate for the Baraboo School Board based on my experience as a parent, a health care provider, and a business owner in the community for more than 20 years. I feel I have a broad understanding of the challenges that face our students and their families, as well as an appreciation for the benefits and assets that the Baraboo community holds. I'd like to bring that knowledge to serve the Board and our district.

Tim Heilman

I believe that we have a number of very qualified candidates running for the three open seats for the Baraboo School Board. Rather than arguing that I am the best candidate, I would like to state reasons why I would be a good choice:

I have been there before, both as an educator and as a board member, and I understand what is needed to make Baraboo schools successful.

I do not focus solely on the negatives, but would rather spend my time and energy looking for and working on solutions to issues that exist in education today.

I have proven that I can effectively work together with people that have diverse opinions to come up with solutions to issues that we are dealing with.

I take the time to get out to the schools and the community to see all the great things that are happening in Baraboo and to listen to questions and concerns from the staff, students and community.

I take the time to connect with state legislatures to advocate for their support for public education in Wisconsin.

Paul Kujak

I would not declare that I am the best candidate for this school board election simply because there are excellent candidates vying for these positions. What I would say is that this is what I have to offer to district voters as a candidate and current board member. I am a moderate that when it comes to making difficult decisions has followed this path. I will listen to and consider all points of view. I will then do my own extensive research on the subject at hand so that I can make the best informed decision. My voting record over the last three years speaks to the fact that my decisions are child centered. These decisions at times have been difficult to make but I have always gone by what is best for our students’ intellectual, physical, emotional, and nutritional development. My 37 years as a teacher and 40 years as a coach, has provided me with the practical experience to understand the challenges that exist in educating our students to become well rounded citizens. On occasion, it has been mentioned to me by district voters that they feel that I bring a voice of reason to the discussions at the board level. These are the things that I have to offer to the residents and students of our district.

Steve Paske

Both the financial and student academic achievement trends indicate that the school board has not been comprised of members that can affect necessary changes to how the district is run. In a struggling district, continuing to do things the same way they’ve always been done and expecting different outcomes is not a strategy for success. Differing viewpoints and perspectives held by members on the board are what need to be welcomed to lead the district out of the rut it is in and create positive changes. Clearly, I have established myself as the only candidate that brings these differing viewpoints and perspectives to the table. My bold ideas and leadership experience offer the students and residents of the district hope for the changes that are needed to produce academically prepared graduates capable of tackling the challenges of the future.

Gwynne Peterson

I go back to my mantra that drives my decision-making as a school board member, "Is it good for kids?" Realistically, this needs to be balanced with, “What is good for staff?,” "What is good for the community and parents?,” and of course, "What is fiscally responsible for the district?" I hope to remain in a decision-making role for our district for another three years. I have invested over 30 years in our district and will continue to support our students' growth any way that I can.