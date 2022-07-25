Spring Green man charged with holding Juneau County woman against her will

A Spring Green man recently appeared in Sauk County Circuit Court after being charged with holding a Juneau County woman against her will.

Daron J. Hicks, 30, faces a maximum prison sentence of 21.5 years and up to 19 years of extended supervision for charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, intimidating a victim by use of force, threatening to injure another person, strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, criminal property damage, battery, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Hicks appeared in court July 13 for an initial hearing, where Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock set a cash bail of $2,500. The sole condition of the bond is that Hicks have no contact with the woman he allegedly harmed.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman escaped Hicks’ home July 11 and went to neighbors’ homes until a nearby resident agreed to call law enforcement. The woman told police Hicks had assaulted her and that she was dehydrated. The woman was treated for injuries at a nearby hospital emergency room.

During an interview there, she told police Hicks had been emotionally unstable throughout the weekend and broke her phone July 8 while she was at his residence. After telling him to take her home, Hicks refused. The woman said she managed to use Hicks’ phone to text a friend “help” and thought that she had also replied to a text from a Juneau County sheriff’s deputy who was working to find her after she had been reported missing and potentially endangered. She told police she deleted the texts after sending them.

While driving, the pair argued, which is when the woman said Hicks referred to driving them to “Suicide Rock.” The location near Lone Rock is where people purposely try to drive into a rock to either kill or harm themselves.

When the pair returned to Hicks’ residence Sunday, Hicks allegedly became violent when the woman did not agree to lie about how her phone was damaged. The woman said she repeatedly demanded Hicks take her home, but he instead said she would stay at his home against her will. Hicks allegedly held her down with his body weight and used both his hands and clothing to keep her from making any noise as police knocked on the door, making the woman go in and out of consciousness.

The woman said she bit her lip and her tongue and that Hicks threatened to pour bleach down her throat if she screamed for help. A gun was buried in the backyard, Hicks allegedly also said, in an attempt to threaten the woman.

Hicks allegedly left the woman alone after he had fallen asleep, which gave her the opportunity to leave his home, which is when she found a neighbor who called the police.

Deputies found Hicks hiding in a closet in an upstairs bedroom at his parents’ home. Spring Green EMS responded after Hicks said he had ingested 30 tablets of an antidepressant medication. Hicks was taken to Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital for medical treatment before being transported to the Sauk County Jail.

Hicks was also charged in June with disorderly conduct related to abuse and released on a $500 signature bond June 3. As a condition of that bond, Hicks was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

Hicks is scheduled to return to court Friday.