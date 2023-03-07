Brendon Meyer grew up in the little town of Nekoosa, in Wood County, Wisconsin. As a boy he knew he wanted to help his community when he grew up.

Now, as a member of the Baraboo Police Department, Meyer is helping youth. Meyer has recently been installed as student resource officer for the Baraboo Public School District. The 25-year-old has been in the police force since 2018.

“I want to be a person they can come to,” Meyer said. “I want to be that in-between, between school and the real world.”

A school resource officer is a sworn law enforcement officer with arrest powers who works in a school setting. Daily duties include law enforcement, informal mentoring, counseling, and more.

“Not every day is the same,” Meyer said, and that’s just the way he likes it.

He wants his new presence at the school be a positive one.

“I want students and staff to feel safe,” Meyer said.

Particularly with the rash of school shootings happening nationwide, he feels his place at the school will be a calming one.

“To be a familiar presence,” he said, is important. “To be that person anyone can come to, to report a crime, or simply someone that will listen and understand.”

Nationally, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, about 5,500 law enforcement agencies employed a total of 24,900 sworn SROs in 2019. ACLU Washington noted that, in 1975, 1% of schools were policed. Currently, 48% are. Youth crime, nationally, is on the decline. By 2020, noted the U.S. Department of Justice, the number of violent crime arrests involving youth reached a new low, 78% below the 1994 peak.

Meyer thinks his impact can be strengthened by the support of both the school community and the Baraboo community at large.

“The police are the people,” Meyer said, “and the people are the police.”

Meyer encourages everyone, regardless of age, to get involved. What can the police department do better? What improvements can be made?

“We’re all in this together,” he said.

Meyer is eager to be a positive influence on Baraboo’s youth, as he, himself, recalls his time in Nekoosa dreaming of the days in which he could help others. Those days are here.