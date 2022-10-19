SSM St. Clare looks to advances, next 100 years as century anniversary approaches

When it was first dedicated a century ago, the Rev. Edward C. O’Reilly remarked that the dedication of the new hospital was one of the most important moments in Baraboo history.

“You cannot at present fully comprehend what this hospital is going to mean to Baraboo,” said O’Reilly during a banquet in November 1922. “It is only as time goes on and you behold the beneficent results that flow from such an institution that you will be able to fully realize the stupendous magnitude of this generous gift.”

That day of reflection has arrived.

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital has been serving the community over the past 100 years. The institution is now celebrating its mark in history as those focused on care look back at the advances they have seen while also planning on how they will proceed for the next century.

A department which has seen notable change in recent decades is the cancer care center, which opened in 2005.

Director April Holler said the addition of technological equipment not only helps ensure patients are well treated, but allows the residents from 83 separate ZIP codes who receive cancer care at St. Clare to stay within the area rather than traveling, for some even farther, to Turville Bay Radiation Oncology Center in Madison.

“When you have cancer, you do not feel good,” Holler said. “(Not) having to go that distance, it just relieves that big burden.”

A linear accelerator was acquired in 2016. With the added technology of specialized CT scanning, providers can use pinpoint accuracy to treat cancerous tumors. The radiation serves as a less invasive treatment than traditional chemotherapy, which affects the entire body rather than the location of the cancer.

Holler has seen these types of changes over her 31 years of experience. The technology treats a number of types of cancer as well. With those types of advances, Holler said a hospital in a more rural setting can attract professionals to serve in important roles.

“I consider it a fully functional radiation department now, where we have everything that if you went to Mayo (Clinic) or UW, we have the same program that you can get at a big, urban center,” Holler said. “That’s huge for a small, rural center.”

Dr. Kim Mackey has been working in obstetrics and gynecology for 25 years, though he joined SSM St. Clare less than two years ago after being drawn to a team-oriented approach to specialty care.

“What brought me to St. Clare is that there’s a commitment to specialty care, to make sure that patients who would otherwise have to leave the community to go to the big city or Madison or the universities; patients don’t have to leave the community for their care because so much of that care is here,” Mackey said. “We find patients are better off when they can stay in their community and get specialized care.”

The hospital was first established in 1922 after Adella Ringling, widow of Alf T. Ringling, donated her mansion at the corner of 11th and Oak streets. It operated as the St. Mary’s Ringling Hospital until 1963, when the sisters of St. Mary moved their hospital to its current location, a cutting edge, $3 million purchase at 707 14th St.

Since then, a few notable additions have included the intensive care unit in 1974, mammography equipment in 1978, ultrasound technology in 1979 and joint replacement capabilities in 1982. In 1985, the hospital added CT scans and Med Flight. In 2003, magnetic resonance imaging, or MRIs, were added.

One of the achievements Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Maureen Murphy noted was the addition of the rural residency training program in 1995. Professionals better understand how to treat patients from rural settings because of that work, said Murphy, a family practice physician, which they plan to continue as they work toward providing overall care to patients.

Technology has advanced over time, Murphy said, but it cannot replace proper care.

“We must hold on and preserve, and even grow, that core competency of compassion,” Murphy said. “If a patient doesn’t feel their physician is connected to them, cares about them, is listening to them at the deepest level, none of those tools will work.”