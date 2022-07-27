St. Clare auxiliary members celebrate $1M mark, make final call for luncheon ticket sales

When St. Clare Hospital Auxiliary members first organized a summer salad luncheon in August 1993, they were looking toward the future.

The fundraiser, which aimed to secure $50,000, was part of the hospital's Direction 2000 campaign. It was an ongoing effort to raise money to meet the expanding needs of the hospital in years to come, when the new millennium would begin.

More than 20 years later, auxiliary members are glad to be hosting another luncheon, said Co-President Darlene Otto, though it looks a bit different. For one, auxiliary members aren’t bringing assorted salads in a potluck style; the event is catered by Trisha’s Cottage Kitchen & Catering. While the venue was First United Methodist Church back then, attendees will now congregate at Baraboo Arts Center for the Summer Harvest Luncheon Fundraiser.

A News Republic article at the time noted that auxiliary members "earned a lot of compliments" for their dishes.

“It started out where all the members would bring salads and it was held at the Methodist church downtown,” Otto said. “Then it just kept growing and growing and growing.”

The event has been on hiatus out of caution against COVID-19, but is now back after planning began in the fall, Otto said.

According to the News Republic article, the hospital's Direction 2000 campaign had raised more than $1 million. After an effort of their own, the auxiliary can say it has done the same.

“We just hit $1 million, we donated over $1 million in equipment to St. Clare,” Otto said. “We made it.”

The auxiliary exists as a fundraising entity for the hospital. It began in 1959 and has been working since to provide equipment and scholarship funding for Baraboo and Wisconsin Dells area students pursuing medical degrees.

With the $1 million mark accomplished, SSM Health St. Clare Foundation Executive Director Julia Randles said the auxiliary has secured an endowment that will continue to fund the auxiliary’s goals.

“That’s a huge impact on the hospital equipment for nearly every department, as well as now creating an endowment, which will be a lasting legacy for the auxiliary to continue to buy gifts in their name,” Randles said. “As that fund grows and increases in value, that increases the level that they’re able to give.”

Over the years, the equipment has included a stretcher used especially for eye injuries and a mammogram machine, to name a few. This year, they decided to purchase an open air cooler for the cafe nutrition services area.

“Almost every patient, visitor and employee will utilize that equipment,” Randles said.

The group has donated to nearly every hospital department over years of fundraising, Otto said, from the emergency room to radiology, the cardiac rehabilitation space, childbirth center, laboratory services, radiology and the healing garden. In 2020, they purchased the Nativity scene which stands outside the entrance during the holiday season and two high-flow oxygen units for respiratory therapy.

They have been able to provide that funding through annual events, like the auxiliary Christmas bazaar held in December and the luncheon, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Baraboo Arts Center, 323 Water St. The menu promises everything from a wide variety salad bar to different types of pasta, vegetable and bean salads. There will be rolls and coffee and a cash bar as well, Otto said.

The final day of ticket sales is today and there will be no sales at the door, Otto said. The $25 tickets can be purchased at Unique Boutique Gift Shop in the hospital or at Baraboo Corner Drug, 522 Oak St.