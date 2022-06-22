St. Clare hospital offers advice for hot weather

Monday and Tuesday of the past two weeks have been unseasonably hot, and such weather can cause lack of comfort and present health issues.

Summers in Wisconsin are normally warm but most days do not present temperatures above 90. However, the sweltering heat does come around from time to time, and south-central Wisconsin residents have already experienced a few days in 2022 where going outside can feel like stepping into a blast furnace.

Johnny Holt, the director of urgent care services at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, said that temperatures in the 90s means people should take extra measures to sustain their well-being. This includes wearing lighter, looser clothing, increasing fluid consumption, and remaining in air-conditioned environments as much as possible.

"Stay away from sugary drinks, caffeinated drinks, alcoholic beverages, (as) those actually really dehydrate you," said Holt. "Things like Gatorade are OK to drink, but you should really cut them in half: 50% Gatorade, 50% water."

Gatorade, which was originally designed to replenish athletes who lose water and other electrolytes during intense physical exertion, has a fair amount of sugar, according to Holt. So, he recommended limiting its consumption, particularly for people who do not often exert themselves physically at a high level.

Ice cream is highly consumed during hot Wisconsin weather because of its service temperature and the state's residents' love for dairy products. However, because of the milk and sugar content, ice cream can be "very heavy on your stomach" and cause nausea and more discomfort from the heat, according to Holt.

Holt recommends refrigerated watermelon and other frozen treats with low sugar content, such as Italian ice pops and lemon Chill.

Holt said that clothing worn in intense heat should be light colors (white, yellow, etc...), lightweight and should fit loosely, as tight clothing can cause increased discomfort. He said any hats worn are best with white brims. Sunglasses and high-SPF sunscreen are also more highly recommended in intense heat where there are little to no clouds in the sky.

For indoor environments, he said that people should stay in their homes as much as possible if air conditioned and if not, should make arrangements to spend time at a family member or friend's house who does have it.

"You'd be surprised how many people will open up their home," said Holt.

He also said windows should stay covered to prevent heat from sunlight, and even recommended putting aluminum foil over windows to reflect the rays.

"Just try not to do anything outdoors during the hottest part of the day," said Holt. "Wait until later at night or first thing early in the morning."

Other facilities Holt recommended were cooling centers in Baraboo and Reedsburg, as well as taking advantage of the weather in a fun manner in Wisconsin Dells/Lake Delton at the area's waterparks. He noted that if people go to waterparks, they should remember to stay hydrated, as the water activities can give people a sense that they have more hydration than they actually have.