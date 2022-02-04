St. Joseph's School gets grant from Packers for shelter work

A sixth-grade student and his teacher at St. Joseph's Catholic School in Baraboo are leading a project to help at the community's homeless shelter and abuse service, and Wisconsin's NFL team has taken notice.

The student, Trevor Gantz, was part of a Zoom presentation of the school's grant proposal, which was titled "Helping our Community from Head to Toe", according to an email from school administrative assistant Cheryl Filipiak. Sarah Connor is the teacher that encouraged her students to apply for the "Character Playbook Community Impact Grant", which was a $500 grant from the Green Bay Packers towards the project.

"We made it through the first round and we had to come up with a service project," said Connor. "For the second round, the kids had to interview with people from EverFi, the Green Bay Packers organization, the NFL, and Brown County United Way. The kids put together an iMovie video showing what they were going to do as part of their project."

Character Playbook is an NFL and United Way-sponsored program that teaches middle school students about building healthy relationships in various aspects of life, according to the Character Playbook website.

"We are continually trying to teach the kids about service and taking care of other people's needs," said St. Joseph's Catholic School principal Denise Brinker.

She also said the presented project involved items of need for people at Hope House of South Central Wisconsin and Pathway Home. The students are also going to cook dinners at the school and take them to the facilities on two Tuesdays in March, according to Connor, who also said the grant from the Packers will pay for the food costs.

"It was fun to watch the kids," said Filipiak. "They did such a fantastic job presenting that. For young children to present something to the Packers, to a board and get that experience is fantastic."

Connor said other funds raised for the project will provide other needs, such as clothing and hygiene products. Students in classes throughout the school are raising money via a "penny war", which is a contest where students provide either pennies or paper currency to raise money, but any silver change (nickels, dimes, quarters) counts against the classes fund amount.

"The class that has raised the most money will get an afternoon Culver's treat," said Connor.

EverFi is an education and technology-based company that has a base in eastern Wisconsin.

Hope House is a service in Baraboo for victims of sexual and domestic violence. Pathway Home is a homeless shelter in the city. Both facilities do work in the surrounding area as well, according to Connor.