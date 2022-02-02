 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joseph's students make artistic Valentines for veterans

St. Joseph's Catholic School in Baraboo honored veterans during Catholic Schools Week.

On Feb. 2, the school kept up its long-running program of students drawing Valentines for former military service members during a week dedicated to Catholic schools. The program, Valentines for Veterans, has been running for over 10 years, according to St. Joseph's Catholic School administrative assistant Cheryl Filipiak, and students at all grade levels participate.

St. Joseph's Catholic School teacher Molly Kendrick watches as students Sophia Spencer (front), Will Brinker, Samantha Shipper, Zack Boyer (back), Betty Briggs (back right) and Sophie Stefan (behind Briggs) all work on their Valentines for Veterans artwork.

"It is a great opportunity for our kids to honor our service members," said Filipiak. "We thought Catholic Schools Week was a great time to do that. That's what that is about. Service and acknowledgement of others."

In conjunction with designing the symbols of gratitude for veterans, students were encouraged to wear red, white and blue, according to the school's weekly bulletin. The students did their artwork at various times in the morning following Mass, which concluded at 9:15 a.m.

Before you gift your loved one that beautiful bouquet of flowers for Valentine’s Day, those flowers make quite a journey just to get here.

"The (Valentines for) Veterans is near and dear to my heart because I have two sons that are veterans and we have a lot of parishioners who are veterans as well," said St. Joseph's Catholic School principal Denise Brinker, whose son Nicholas is the Chief of Police in Wisconsin Dells.

Marlene Powell, the president of Greenwood Memorial Post 987, said that St. Joseph's, along with Community Christian School and St. John's Lutheran School in Baraboo, have been doing the project for "many years." Powell has held her post since 2007 and she said that shortly after that, St. Joseph's began doing the Valentines.

Fifth-grade students (from left to right) Colin Bebber, Abigail Fjorden and Addisen Deppe work on their Valentines for Veterans on Feb. 2.

"She came to us and asked if we'd be willing to make some Valentines for veterans," said Filipak of Powell.

The students' artwork is sent to Wisconsin Veterans Home at King, a state-operated facility southwest of Waupaca, according to Powell. She said there are 374 veterans currently at the home, and she expects to have that many Valentines from the schools.

"We've been dealing with them for a long time," said Powell of Wisconsin Veterans Home at King. "These Valentines will be up there for Valentine's Day."

