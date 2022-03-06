St. Patrick's-themed bar hop set for Friday in Baraboo

Baraboo is having a pre-St. Patrick's Day event for the first time in over ten years.

The Downtown Baraboo Brew Ha Ha is scheduled on March 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 16 bars, restaurants and other venues in the city and brewers from around the state are supplying beers for residents to sample. Tickets for the event itself are available, as well as tickets for designated drivers.

"For 10 years, we have been having Brew Ha Ha's," said Lacey Steffes, owner of Spa Serenity Day Spa in Baraboo and event organizer. "We used to have two a year. Historically, we only do one, but this year, we are going to do two. This St. Patrick's Day one, we have only done one other time. Looks like the weather is going to be great, so that's a plus."

Steffes said the only other Brew Ha Ha near St. Patrick's Day was in either 2008 or 2009, which was one of the first years of the Brew Ha Ha events, which began in 2008.

"People are always anxious to get out their green shirts and kick off the spring event calendar," said Steffes.

She added that there are tickets still available for the Brew Ha Ha.

"We're looking for a strong showing, especially with the weather looking nice," she said. "People will definitely be making plans to attend."

The 16 venues participating in the event are all located in the City of Baraboo. Bars include Baraboo Burger Co. and 608 Axe Throwing. The other businesses include a game store, art gallery, realty venue and Baraboo Social Club, among others. Spa Serenity Day Spa is one of the participating venues.

Attendees will be able to sample beers from 15 different Wisconsin breweries and one from Iowa. Five breweries from Madison and two from Stevens Point will be contributing at the various locations throughout the event. Each brewery is assigned to a specific location.

Participating breweries include Vintage Brewery, Capital Brewery, and Wisconsin Brewing Co. from Madison, Sprecher Brewery in Milwaukee, Titletown Brewery in Green Bay, Potosi Brewery in Potosi and Toppling Goliath Brewery in Decorah, Iowa, which will be located at Spa Serenity.

Admission for the event is $30, with a limit of four sold per person. Any group purchase may also buy one designated driver ticket, which is $15.