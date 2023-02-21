Ron Tusler has been fishing his entire life. He, and his family, want to have fun out on the waters. He wants to think about fishing tackle. He wants to think about the weather and the current. He doesn’t want to have to think about, every fishing season, about if everyone has their current fishing licenses.

“It is an unnecessary stressor,” Tusler said. “This is a common stressor among many who fish in Wisconsin.”

Ron Tusler is a Wisconsin State Representative for the 3rd Assembly District. He, Wisconsin State Senator Patrick Testin, of District 24, and Wisconsin State Senator Rachael Cabral-Guevera, of District 19, are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents.

At least 22 other states have some form of lifetime fishing license, including the nearby states of Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, and Ohio. Other states’ licenses range in price from $171 to $1,976. The bill prices a Wisconsin lifetime fishing license at $577.50, the cost of 30 times the fee of an annual fishing license.

Currently, resident fishing licenses in the state are sold at $20, a total that includes a negligible processing fee.

Wisconsin fishing licenses consistently generate more than $13 million in revenue in Wisconsin. In 2020, according to Eat Wisconsin Fish, 1.5 million fishing licenses were sold, about 150,000 more than the year previous. In a study published by Fisheries, recreational anglers harvested roughly 4,200 tons of fish from Wisconsin’s inland lakes, or about 2.5 pounds of fish per fishing license. With over 15,000 lakes and 43,000 miles of river, WIsconsin is one of the nation’s top fishing areas. World Population Review puts Wisconsin at #6 for Best States for Fishing in 2023.

This isn’t Tusler’s first go at a lifetime license. The bill was stopped in the Senate last year. One reason for it not passing, Tusler believes, was the cost it would take to adjust the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource’s Go WIld! app.

When asked of the proposed bill, Wisconsin DNR responded, “We are unable to comment on pending legislation outside of the formal committee testimony.”

Tusler is optimistic this go around. He is the author of the bill. The co-authors are Senators Testin and Cabral-Guevera.

“I had multiple senators fighting to be my co-author,” Tusler said. “I am hoping this means resistance is backing down. It is a very promising sign.”

The bill is at the beginning of the process. The legislative session began in January. If it passes the Assembly and the Senate, it will be sent to Gov. Tony Evers for his signature or veto.

In the meantime, Tusler, the avid fisherman, will think about tackle, the weather, and the current.