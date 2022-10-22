State officials answer questions about municipal levy limits during Baraboo roundtable

Officials in Sauk County were the ones to ask state officials how the state government can help lower levels in the face of higher expenses and caps on the tax levy Thursday during the Wisconsin Economic Outlook Roundtable hosted at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County.

Roughly a dozen business owners and leaders sat in the small lecture hall. Baraboo Mayor Rob Nelson said levy limits hamper the ability of city leaders to maintain services as costs increase despite an aggressive stance toward bolstering new development.

“There’s only so fast and so much you can build,” Nelson said. “We’re really struggling having to cut a lot of services in order to balance that budget.”

Three representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue spoke during the event, which was sponsored by the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce.

The officials have been meeting statewide with officials in other counties and municipalities to talk about a number of economic factors and to gain feedback on the efficiency of the state grant program for small business, said Secretary Peter Barca.

“We have an amazing amount of data available at the Department of Revenue,” Barca said. “We thought what we really need to do is get this information out around the state so as you’re making business decisions you have the benefit of this.”

A question Nelson asked of Barca was whether Gov. Tony Evers was looking to alleviate the problems municipalities encounter with their budgets.

Two proposals have been shared revenue increases in the last two biennial budgets and local option sales taxes, which would require a local referendum approving a higher sales tax by voters.

Though municipalities struggle if there is no new construction, which adds to their ability to raise the levy for property owners, Baraboo is uniquely positioned in having to cut more than $826,000 from its 2023 budget after the city announced at the beginning of the year that it had been both taxing at its highest levy cap as well as collecting property taxes from within tax increment finance districts. Despite collecting the TID revenue, the city reported to the state that it needed to tax to make up for that area as well, essentially overtaxing TID property owners. Because of that, they now have to make deep cuts in addition to being limited by the net new construction law imposed by the state government.

City Administrator Casey Bradley has said that while development is on the rise in the city with notable housing projects being announced, the city will still need years to see a significant increase.

Barca presented on a number of topics relating to the statewide revenue and expenditures. He outlined tax cut plans by Gov. Evers, which include easing disability qualifications, capping insulin prices to $35, increasing the homestead credit, eliminating the gasoline markup and expanding the caregiver credit. The lottery program granted a $229 credit to homeowners in 2021 and the state has one of the winningest programs in the country, Barca said.

He also touched on Wisconsin’s fiscal health. The state is “on track” for a $5 billion surplus in 2023, Barca said, and recently saw its bond, or credit, rating increase. There was also $1 billion in direct support to business owners as part of the Badger Bounceback plan in response to the economic effects of COVID-19, he said.

Chief Economist John Koskinen also spent time focusing on the effect COVID-19 had on different portions of the economy.

“You actually lived through the worst economic collapse in U.S. economic history,” Koskinen said. “When you’re confronted with that kind of situation, you don’t sit back and do nothing. You actually starting thinking, ‘We’re going to try anything.’”

Because of stimulus income, Wisconsin personal income did not decline, Koskinen said. Housing and construction “remain strong,” he said, despite it retreating from the recent boom and home prices are still high because the amount on sale is low.

Labor markets were also affected, though 342,000 jobs have been added since April 2020. There are 23,000 more people employed than in 2019. Private industry has seen a dip of 11% in employment. The two private sector industries hardest hit were hospitality and healthcare, specifically in residential healthcare facilities.

“A distinguishing feature in the Wisconsin economy is the people who work here,” Koskinen said. “We are more likely to be engaged in the labor force than the U.S. overall, no matter how you cut it. Whether it’s by gender or whether it’s by ethnicity, we are more engaged in the workforce. If we look at the age breakdown, it’s also true by any age group.”

Sauk County Administrator Brent Miller echoed Nelson in asking how the state will help counties as their revenue levels diverge.

“Since 2016, the state’s revenue has increased by 32.8% and the county’s in that same time frame, because of the 0% or net new construction, has increased by 3.4%,” Miller said. “This year, I can go up 1.29%, which was $401,000. Now in a $163 million budget, that is not very much. …The state goes up 10 times what we’ve gone up.”

The point about being capped is “right on target,” Barca said.

“I can tell you, serving in the Legislature for as many years as I did, if the federal government proposed that for state governments, I guarantee the state legislators would go wild,” Barca said. “Clearly, counties, municipalities; you’re closest to the customer, you’re providing those vital services for people. It’s just essential we look at both sides of the ledger.”