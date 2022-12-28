Students in the Project SEARCH program search for successful lives and finds them

They think they can’t do it, but they can. Not only can they do it, they can exceed what they thought they could do.

Take Andrew, for instance. He was part of Sauk Prairie School District’s Project SEARCH program. Project SEARCH is a program that provides job training and education that leads to gainful employment. The school district has collaborated on Project SEARCH with Sauk Prairie Healthcare, giving Andrew, and other like-minded students, the opportunity to intern at the healthcare facility.

Andrew did well during his internship at Sauk Prairie Healthcare. He graduated, happy for the opportunity afforded him and the skill-sets gained. He did so well, in fact, he was hired as an employee at Sauk Prairie Healthcare soon after.

Andrew has special needs.

Robbi Bos, Vice President of Human Resources at Sauk Prairie Healthcare, was the first to say yes to the school district in having the Project SEARCH program at the hospital. Bos is set to retire soon. She said, “If someone asks me what I’m most proud of in regard to my time here, it’s this.”

Watching Andrew’s life path, a young man insecure about who he was and what was to become of him, to becoming a vital member of the Sauk Prairie Healthcare team is a memory Bos will cherish the rest of her life.

“These individuals can do meaningful work,” Bos said. “I would like employers to be open to them. Give them a chance. You won’t be sorry.”

That chance, through the Sauk Prairie School District, is Project SEARCH. The program is for students with disabilities, typically in the age range of 18 to 21. They’ve graduated from high school but are able to participate in this transitional program, where they gain job and life skills.

It started in Sauk Prairie in 2015 with a handful of students. Currently, there are eight students enrolled.

Chuck Murphree, a Prairie du Sac resident, is the Project SEARCH instructor for the Sauk Prairie School District. His sister, who passed away in 2010, was bipolar and had an intellectual disability. She changed the course of his life. Her experience in school and the community were not positive. He said, “I wanted to be part of the system to change that.”

He’s been a special education teacher for the last 13 years, and the Project SEARCH instructor since spring of last year. He’s already seen, in his short tenure, many positives from the program.

“I have seen the interns grow as a community and support one another in the classroom and in their internships. It’s amazing to see.” He continued, “They feel a sense of pride in their work and their accomplishments.”

Robbi Bos’s nephew has autism. She said, “I wish he had had these kinds of opportunities.”

Opportunities are many and the students take them and run with them to great success. Liz Kennedy is the transitions coordinator for the Sauk Prairie School District. She’s worked for decades in special education, developing programming for students with disabilities and finding collaborators to help them succeed.

“They are as capable as anyone else,” Kennedy said. “Learning about their successes after leaving the program means a lot to me.”

Graduates from the program have gone on to colleges such as UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Whitewater, Madison Area Technical College, and other institutions.

They’ve gone on to find full-time jobs in the community, as well. Graduates have found work in healthcare facilities, nursing homes, medical clinics, and more. Take Andrew, for instance, working at Sauk Prairie Healthcare.

“To see them,” Kennedy said, “being independent and as happy as can be.”

It’s as rewarding for the instructors as it is for the students.

“People with disabilities,” Murphree said, “have great ability.”

Project SEARCH is a national program that was developed in 1996 at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. The cornerstone of Project SEARCH is total immersion in large business. Students go through all the steps involved in employment like anyone else.

As of 2021, Project SEARCH has over 640 programs internationally, with Project SEARCH sites in 48 states and 10 countries.

Project SEARCH sites in Wisconsin which includes Sauk Prairie Healthcare, also includes, among others, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee County Zoo, Kalahari Resort and Conventions, Mayo Clinic Health Systems, and Mitchell International Airport.

“The interns, and everyone with special needs, have dreams just like the rest of us,” Murphree said.

Dreams of college success. Dreams of meaningful work. Dreams of living a life worthy of who they know they are and can be.

Murphree continued, “I recently had a student say to me, ‘I feel like Project SEARCH is making me a better person.’”

Andrew is better. People like Robbi Bos, Liz Kennedy, and Charles Murphree are all better for being a part of it. The community is better, for it continually becomes a place where everyone can succeed.