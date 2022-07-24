Summit Players Theatre brings Shakespeare to Mirror Lake

The intense Saturday storms may have cut the entire event short, but the Shakespeare show at Mirror Lake State Park went on.

Summit Players Theatre, a Milwaukee-based theatre company, performed another one of its 23 summer renditions of “Much Ado About Nothing,” a William Shakespeare play that was free to all attending guests. The show lasted approximately 75 minutes and, while the storms likely limited the attendance, about 20 people showed up to watch the performance.

"The actors are really good at finding the humor and joy in the show, despite any location that we're at," said Sarah Zapiain, the company's tour manager. "We were a little bummed that we didn't get to perform (at the park's amphitheater), but the rain shelter location that we have is lovely and the actors got to have a little more of an intimate time."

Much Ado About Nothing Gallery A gallery of photos from Summit Players Theatre's July 23 "Much Ado About Nothing" performance at Mirror Lake State Park is below.

A.J. Magoon, the company’s executive director, said in a release announcing the Mirror Lake performance that “Much Ado About Nothing” is “hilarious and heartfelt, and this version is perfect for audiences of all kinds.”

This is the company’s seventh summer of performing in Wisconsin state parks. The company began its tours in 2015, with a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The performers engaged the small audience at various times throughout the performance, with company education director Caroline Norton holding instructional signs, as well as performers directing spectators to stand and sit to enhance the show.

"I think it's our favorite part and one of the key things we try and include in all the shows," Norton said of audience engagement. "One, because it keeps everybody engaged, but it also is just fun. It makes you feel like you are part of the storytelling."

An educational theatre workshop was scheduled prior to the show, but the storms prevented the company from holding the event. The show was moved from Mirror Lake’s outdoor amphitheater to a park canopy shelter nearby and was delayed roughly 15 minutes because of an extended watch for lightning.

"A lot of times, when the actors come from the sides, they use the poles (of the shelter)," Zapiain said of performance improvisations due to the weather. "They kind of leaned on them or used that as an extra thing. There's a couple deliveries that were slightly different, because when they are sitting on the trunk down here, they are so close to that front row."

Ogunde Snelling Jr., one of the Summit Players actors who portrayed Don Pedro in the performance, also did some audience directing along with his main role. He described the difference between playing his role in an amphitheater and in the park shelter.

"At certain times, the core tempo with Don Pedro, he gets excitable very easily," said Snelling. "When it comes to love, he gets very loud and very excited. Today, it was really keeping that alive, but also not having it be too 'performy' because of the distance difference and the volume difference."

In collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the company is doing the shows to bring Shakespeare to state residents while getting them accustomed to the parks.

On Sunday, the group brought the show to Roche-a-Cri State Park in Adams County for a matinee act.