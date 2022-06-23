 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspect arrested in fatal Sauk County hit-and-run

062422-bara-news-arrest1

Sauk County detectives are looking for public information about the van they believe was involved in the fatal hit-and-run crash Monday. They are encouraging anyone who may have seen it before 8:30 p.m. that day to call Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-TIP-SAUK.

Authorities have arrested a suspect in the hit-and-run crash Monday which ended with a bicyclist dying in a ditch in the town of Troy as emergency responders arrived.

According to information released by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, around 2 p.m. Wednesday an attorney called to report their client had been driving a white van along County Highway B east of Cassel Road around the estimated time of the collision. The client thought he hit a deer, the attorney said.

062422-bara-news-arrest2

Nachreiner

The lawyer did not provide details of the crash. The attorney gave authorities the name of Patrick J. Nachreiner, 62, of Plain, and his location. Detectives were granted a search warrant for the address and found the van, which had damage “consistent with striking a person/bicycle rather than a deer,” said Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.

The full-size van bearing the words “Carrier” and “Nachreiner Plumbing and Heating” on both sides and the back was taken into custody for more investigation. Nachreiner was arrested and is being held at Sauk County Jail. He had not yet been charged by court closure Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

According to online court records, Nachreiner has not been convicted of any crimes in Wisconsin. He is listed as the owner of Nachreiner Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., of Plain, which was founded in 1997.

Authorities are still looking to gain more information about the crash, specifically from those who may have seen Nachreiner or the van Monday before the crash at roughly 8:30 p.m. Anyone with information can call Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-TIP-SAUK to report any sightings anonymously. 

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

