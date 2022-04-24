Tailoring a legacy: 'Portage's seamstress' remembered for kind words, helping hand

When they think of Nona Lione, family, friends and customers said they focus on her warmth.

“She was always smiling, always optimistic,” said Dave Falk, her youngest son. “She was just about one of the nicest people you could meet. Everybody knew her.”

Lione, known as “Portage’s seamstress,” died April 12, leaving a gap in the downtown business and greater community.

“Everybody loved her,” Falk said. “The outpouring of support has been tremendous.”

Lione was born Aug. 16, 1951, in Portage to Edward and Laurena Wakershauser. She took to sewing early. Falk said she never mentioned how she first started, but it was a passion that continued throughout her life, even outside of a professional capacity, as she sewed pieces for Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, of which she was a devoted member.

Though she lived in Lewiston after high school and started her married life in Milwaukee, raising three sons, Rick, Russ and Dave Falk, Lione made her way back to her hometown, where she began working for Dave Eulberg in 1980.

Eulberg said when he retired in 2007, he urged Lione to open her own shop, pointing out there was a high demand with no one to fill it. But Lione was hesitant, Eulberg said. She had the skills as a seamstress, but she had never run a business before.

“She did very well,” Eulberg said. “Her problem was, she’d never turn anybody away.”

He laughed as he recalled her dedication to everyone who walked through the door of Nona’s Tailoring and Tuxes since it opened in early 2008.

“If you had a boat cover, she’d try to fix it for you,” Eulberg said. “She always had a smile, always agreeable.”

Marianne Hanson, executive director of the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce, echoed the sentiment, referring to Lione as “our seamstress with a smile.”

“I always enjoyed my conversations with her on so many various topics,” Hanson said. “Portage was lucky to have her in our community and she will be missed.”

Both Eulberg and Falk remarked on Lione’s dedication to her work. Eulberg said during the three decades she worked at his shop, she would show up hours early. He would have to tell her to take a day off.

“That’s my mom,” Falk said. “The last 10 years, at least, she would work all day at the shop and most of the time she would bring her work home and work after hours. Work and family, that was it. She loved her church, she loved her family and loved her sewing.”

The hard work proved successful. In 2013, Lione received the rising star business award from the chamber of commerce. In the years she spent working at her shop, she worked with generations of people, like in 2009, when she altered a prom dress for a student that had originally belonged to her prom queen grandmother, or helped hopeful brides adjust the dress their mother wore so they could wear it down the aisle as well.

“I called all the prom kids, called all the weddings and they all knew she had died and they were all sorry about it,” Eulberg said. “She was well-known.”

Eulberg said he and others, like Lione’s niece Kristi Emkow, are working to ensure Lione is honored by finishing the pieces she had planned to work on through May. They have also been arranging times for customers to pick up items that were left at the shop.

“People are just streaming in there, crying and upset,” Eulberg said. “She was a fine person. Our town is missing her as a tailor and our town is missing her as a great asset. I’m missing her as a friend.”

Eulberg said Lione could even “work some miracles once in a while” with her sewing. He remarked on how much people have told him they will miss her, not just for her sewing but for the care she provided in her work.

And not just in Portage, Falk said. People would travel from surrounding areas to have their pieces created or altered, seeking out the expert needlework of hand sewn sequins and carefully hemmed dresses.

In her family life, Lione was beloved in much the same way, Falk said.

“She was kind of the glue, you know,” Falk said. “Made sure every holiday was special. You can’t say enough good things. She was a very giving person.”

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.