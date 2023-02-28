The MacKenzie Center thinks it would be pretty sweet if you volunteered, or attended, their maple syrup education program and festival.

Each spring the MacKenzie Center, in Poynette, welcomes students from across the state to learn the process and history of making maple syrup in Wisconsin. It culminates in their annual maple syrup festival taking place this year on April 1.

It was Harley MacKenzie who planted enough maple trees on the property to create a “sugarbush” – an area where maple trees are tapped to collect the sap and produce maple syrup.

During the maple syrup season – happening currently – over 1,300 students come to help. They typically tap around 100 trees at the park. Those tapped trees produce around 1,000 gallons of sap. That sap is cooked down to produce around 35 to 40 gallons of maple syrup.

On the MacKenzie property they tap four types of maple trees: red, black, silver, and sugar maples. According to Statista, Wisconsin is the fourth largest producer of maple syrup in the country.

“We’re one of the few parks in the country that has a maple syrup education program,” said Aaron Leonhorst, the MacKenzie Center’s park manager. “We want to show everyone the whole process and its various stages. We want people to know the rich tradition here in Wisconsin.”

The traditions go back generations. The Oneida Indian Nation has an annual Thanks to the Maple ceremony that gives thanks to the maple tree and the Creator for the renewal of life that comes with spring. A group of Potawatomi people resisted forced relocation to Oklahoma, in part, because there were no maple trees there. The Ho-Chunk Nation has produced maple syrup in the area for thousands of years.

The tradition of MacKenzie Center’s annual maple syrup festival is much newer. It is a welcomed event every year as spring approaches and winter’s cold grasp weakens.

“If this year is anything like last year,” Loenhorst said, “It’ll be a wonderful event.” Coming out of COVID last year, he liked the opportunity for everyone to come together again to learn about, and celebrate, the outdoors. The music was playing. The flapjacks were getting flapped and then slathered in syrup, and happy families were out and about amongst the maples.

Wonderful, too, Loenhorst knows, are the volunteers. The Friends of MacKenzie is an organization that always is seeking volunteers to help. The organization raises funds to support educational activities, helps with the maple education program and other annual events, teaches classes, assists educators, and performs maintenance throughout the grounds.

That’s a lot of work and good work at that. They’re looking for help with the education programs – school buses with soon-to-be maple syrup sticky fingered children arrive on the grounds regularly. There are also opportunities to volunteer at the festival itself. Volunteers are needed to assist with maple tours, the horse-drawn wagon rides, to sell concessions, to help with syrup sales and the pancake breakfast, assist with traffic control, and more.

Donald Jackson, a Poynette native, has always been interested in maple syrup production. For the past 17 years he’s been part of the maple education program, principally as “Head Finisher.” The finishing process involves getting the batches of syrup to the required 66% sugar and then bottling the syrup.

“I like attention to detail and quantitative requirements, Jackson said. “Also, the ability to introduce new ways of doing things.” He looks to local producers as a source of information and guidance and finds the entire program worthwhile. “The people involved are great.”

Loenhorst said, “It’s so good to see people come together. We couldn’t do it without the dedication of our volunteers and staff. They make this whole thing run.”

Run, like the sap coming out of the sugar maple tree into a shiny metal bucket.