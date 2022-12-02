The arts are alive at the UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus

The hills, just up Connie Road in Baraboo, are alive with the sound of music, and theater, and song this December. There are many arts happenings in the coming weeks at the UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus and beyond.

Take, for instance, choir concerts. The first choir concert of the year will take place at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in downtown Baraboo on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m., and Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. The Campus and Community choir is being led by faculty member Deanna Horjus-Lang. The theme of the concerts is "Halcyon Days." Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.

The following weekend, thespians will take the stage at the R.G. Brown Theater located on the UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus. The fall production is Wendy MacLeod's "The Water Children."

Directed by Damian Ernest, the play is about an actress contemplating appearing in a set of pro-life commercials. She considers her own past, and her future, debating the choices she has made and the options before her.

For mature audiences only (children under 13 will not be admitted), the play offers multiple perspectives on the personal, and political, issue of abortion; an issue that human cultures have continually debated, and continue to.

The play will be performed on Thursday, Dec. 8 and Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 pm. It will also be performed on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets are $10 for adults. Student admission is $3.

Also, later in the month, at the R.G. Brown Theater on campus, will be a performance by the campus band. Under the unwavering baton of retired professor Jerry Stich, the community band, which includes students from the college, will showcase music from around the world.

The concert will be held on Dec. 12 at 7:30 pm. Tickets at the door for the band concert will be $5 for adults, with students admitted free.