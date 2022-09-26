The lights of Al. Ringling Theatre are beginning to glow again

The lights of Baraboo's historic Al. Ringling Theatre have dimmed in recent years due to COVID-19 and struggles, internally, with the theatre's leadership.

The lights dimmed, but they did not go out. This is a message the new board of directors of Al. Ringling Theatre Friends Inc. wants to make clear. The theatre has struggled, they readily admit, but the lights are brightening again with the recent announcement of a new board of directors and a fresh slate of programming.

The remaining months of 2022 will have a handful of events, including a coming production in November of "Mary Poppins, " to be put on by the Baraboo Theatre Guild. Other shows include the Blacker Brothers and West on 12 on Oct. 1, to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of West-Central Wisconsin, and Gold Dust Women, bringing the music of Fleetwood Mac and Heart on Oct. 22. The theatre also will showcase, in the coming months, Baraboo High School concerts, dance recitals, movies, and more.

The board is eager to fulfill their existing commitments and begin bringing back more shows to Baraboo audiences in the playhouse that first opened its doors in 1905.

Those doors haven't opened much of late, save the regular tours that take place Tuesday through Friday, May through September. The pandemic wreaked havoc on their performance schedule. Moreover, struggles within the organization came to a head in 2021 that left the theatre in disarray. Half the board resigned in the summer of 2021 due to their displeasure of the theater's leadership at the time.

The board members who resigned included Amber Giddings, Carol Kratochwil, Jim Greenwood, Paul Wolter, Ben Bromley and Charlene Flygt. The CEO of the theatre at that time was Tom McEvilly, who was hired in 2019, and board president Aural Umhoefer. By November of 2021, the organization opted not to renew McEvilly's contract.

"The new board is very thankful for the previous board's work to stay the course of the Al. during a difficult time," said new board president Charlene Flygt in a recent statement. "We are excited to pick up the mantle and renew the role of the Al. as a lively art center."

Flygt, who was board president during the 2015-2016 restoration of the theatre, is one of a handful of Al. Ringling Theatre board members returning to the board. Paul Wolter is also returning and is the new board vice president. Carol Kratochwil is also back on the board. Other members of the seven-member board include Annie Wolter, who will be the organization's secretary, Bill Johnsen, Mike Johnsen, and Karen Mesmer.

In the coming months, the board will be getting management functions organized and tracked; securing a plan for strong theatre management; and re-establishing membership.

"I am honored to be a part of reinvigorating ART Friends' relationship with the public," Paul Wolter said in a statement. "We are working to connect with our community in old and new ways."

Baraboo Theatre Guild, an organization independent of the theatre, will perform "Mary Poppins" at the theatre in November. Al. Ringling Theatre Friends are also planning a holiday music festival in December. The community is invited to vote for the movies they'd like to see.

Further, the organization is asking for input from the community about how to improve the theatre and is welcoming of ideas for the organization. That survey can be found here.

The lights of the Al. Ringling Theatre, the new board promises, are starting to shine again.