The spirit of local artists comes alive at exhibition in Baraboo

Last year's Spirit Lake Arts community art show reception had a snow squall make an appearance, creating a blank white canvas over the town. This year, from what local meteorologists are telling us, there might be more winter weather for their coming reception on Feb. 3.

No matter. The spirit of Spirit Lake Arts' community art show is brighter than ever, showcasing talented artists from the area.

"The Baraboo arts community," noted Christopher Sweet, who will be exhibiting two works at the event, "sees the value that the arts add to the city. It is a great way to bring the community together."

Spirit Lake Arts is inviting the community to come together. They will be hosting their 2nd annual art exhibition at 3rd Street Nutrition, located in Baraboo at 112 3rd Street, throughout the month of February.

An opening reception will be held on Friday, Feb. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. Piano by Leeza will provide music. Refreshments will be served. Many of the participating artists will be in attendance. Awards will be presented.

"There's just an appreciation for the arts here," Sweet said. "Of creativity. I am really impressed with that."

Attendees might be impressed with Sweet, as well. The artist, of the Ho-Chunk and White Earth Ojibwe tribes, has two pieces in the show. His work has recently been seen along the Baraboo River and at the biennial Farm/Art DTour put on by the Wormfarm Institute.

One painting, "Generational Resilience," he said, "is inspired by the traditional practices which have been handed down through the generations."

A second piece, "Untitled," he feels "connected me to one's life journey."

Another participating artist is Marjorie Cutting, who has participated in the annual Fall Art Tour. She works in watercolor and ink, as well as making fabric wall hangings.

Over 30 artists will be showcasing their works. Some of those artists include Roberta Condon, Becca Madero, Anthony Schmidt, Marcia and Evan Wollschlager, among others.

"I hope the viewer feels connected to the paintings in their own way," Sweet said. "Or, maybe the viewer just appreciates the creativity and beauty of the paintings."

Regardless of whether or not the weather cooperates, Baraboobians will come together to appreciate art and the local artists who make it. That's the spirit of Spirit Lake Arts, a local nonprofit whose mission is "to promote, sponsor, and encourage the visual arts and those persons actively engaged in them."

As Sweet said, "I am happy to share my art with others through this opportunity."

The spirit of a community is glowing brighter.