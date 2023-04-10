We are all carrying the weight of trauma. We all have had some mental anguish that weighs us down. We are all fighting battles unseen, every day.

These traumas can manifest themselves physically: chronic pain, fibromyalgia, headaches, ulcers, cancers.

These sorts of conditions have been seen locally, like at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Baraboo.

“We need to take the time to explore the connections between emotional pain and physical pain,” said Dr. Maureen Murphy, VP of Medical Affairs at the hospital. “Mental health and physical health are intimately entwined.”

To explore trauma further, SSM Health, in partnership with UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County, Sauk County Public Health, and the House of Wellness, will be hosting free community screenings of the Dr. Gabor Mate film, “The Wisdom of Trauma.”

The screenings will be held on Sunday, April 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. and again on Wednesday, April 19 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Both showings will take place at the UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus located at 1006 Connie Road in Baraboo.

“The message of the documentary,” Dr. Murphy said, “is that a lot of what ails us – inflammatory issues, heart disease, can’t be cured without stepping back and looking at the root cause of the problem. It’s often the trauma we carry.”

The idea for the screenings came by way of Dr. Cheryl R. Goeckermann, SSM Heath Addiction and Family Medicine provider.

In a statement she said, “I work exclusively with patients with substance use disorders, and they have all experienced some degree of trauma. I find there is a lack of understanding about this – in the clinic, in the community, and in patients themselves. I’m excited to share Dr. Mate’s film with the community to educate and increase awareness, about trauma and its effects on people and their lives.”

Dr. Mate is a world-renowned expert on addiction, trauma, childhood development, and the relationship of stress and illness.

“Trauma is not what happens to you,” he noted in the film. “Trauma is what happens inside you, as a result of what happens to you.”

The film offers Matte’s vision: a trauma-informed society in which parents, teachers, physicians, policymakers, and legal personnel are not concerned with fixing behaviors, making diagnoses, suppressing systems and judging, but seek instead to understand the sources from which troubling behaviors and diseases spring in the wounded human soul.

All are welcome to the showings and the movie is suggested for audiences ages 13 and older. Snacks will be provided and there will be discussion afterward. Transportation help is available. In addition, there will be $20 in gas gift cards (one per household) for those who attend and complete a short survey. No pre-registration is required.

“We’re on the right track,” noted Dr. Murphy, in regard to focusing on one’s mental health to improve one’s physical health. Mindfulness, deep breathing, and meditation can help. Exercise can help. A good night’s sleep helps. A healthier diet. She noted, “Even the slightest change in our habits can turn the tide on things like diabetes and heart disease.” Focusing on why we do the things we do can help change, for the better, the things we do daily to our minds and bodies.

Dr. Murphy said, “There are a lot of wounded people walking around.” She noted the "Be Kind" signs that are seen around Baraboo and beyond. “We don’t know what people are going through.”

She encourages everyone to attend the movie and to be as generous as they can with each other. Also, she suggests taking steps for one's own self-healing, including taking advantage of the mental and physical health resources that are available locally.

Dr. Murphy said of those wounded people walking around, “We need to give each other grace.”