There is no ‘Silent Night’ when there’s a Christmas concert at the Al. Ringling Theatre

O come, all ye faithful holiday music fans. The Al. Ringling Theatre will be resplendent with the sounds of the season on Dec. 17 as the Madison Brass Band performs its annual Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m.

The free program, with donations gladly accepted, will be a full and varied concert. Audiences will delight in the traditional Christmas music standards, with medleys aplenty. The band will also be playing arrangements from the Salvation Army Brass Band music library, as well as modern favorites.

“I grew up in the Salvation Army, which has the red kettles at Christmas,” said Stoughton resident Matthew Sundell. He plays cornet, trumpet and flugelhorn for the Madison Brass Band. “We would play carols at all the kettles on Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee. Gimbels, Boston Store, all the department stores. Upon arriving, we would go inside and unfreeze our valves to be able to play!”

Sundell likes playing holiday music. “It endures because of the nostalgia it brings. It feels like home, childhood, security, safety, all rolled into a tune.”

Dr. Don W. Deal agrees. “The holidays are most peoples’ favorite time of year,” he said. Deal, from Whitewater, is in the band playing trombone, euphonium and tuba. “Nothing puts you in the holiday mood better than traditional Christmas music.

Based in Madison, the 30-piece brass and percussion band is rooted in the British brass band tradition, which uses conical bore instruments with distinctive mellow sounds. Players will toot such instruments as cornets, flugelhorns, alto horns, English baritones, trombones, euphoniums and tubas, along with percussion.

Players in the Madison Brass Band range in age from high school students to retirees. Band members include professional musicians, music instructors and those with a passion for brass music.

Deal was a longtime band director at Whitewater High School. Some of his favorite holiday music memories are ones with his own children. He likes playing Christmas euphonium duets with his son, Robert, currently finished up his physics PhD in Oklahoma. He likes playing holiday tunes with his daughter, Lydia, who is currently finishing up her student teaching in band at Verona High School.

Family and Christmas go together. They make their own melodies. Sundell said, “My wife and I married on Dec. 26. We included ‘Joy to the World’ in our ceremony. That, alone, makes it my favorite Christmas carol.”

For Deal, it’s the simple, raw melodies and harmonies of Christmas songs like “Silent Night” and “Away in a Manger” that speak to him. He said, “If Mariah Carey comes on the radio, I immediately change the station.”

The Madison Brass Band’s artistic director is Andy Malovance, a member of the award-winning Chicago Brass Band. The band’s conductor is Nathan Pierce, who is the director of bands at Milton High School. The band was founded in 1863 by George Scherer.

The concert is made possible by Downtown Baraboo Concerts and the help of Jerry Stitch, professor emeritus at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County.

Baraboobians will have a hollier jollier Christmas attending the Dec. 17 concert. Perhaps, years hence, the concert will bring that magical holiday nostalgia of family and festivity. The band members certainly hope so.