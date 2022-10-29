There were family, friends and feathers at the International Crane Foundation’s Good Neighbor Day

“We are all neighbors,” said author Clemantine Wamariya. “Be kind. Be gentle.” Perhaps she wasn’t speaking about Baraboo’s neighborhood blue cranes, but she hasn’t been to the International Crane Foundation, nor attended its annual Good Neighbor Day that took place Saturday.

“It’s just a fun way to celebrate the end of our visitor season,” said Paige Hall, interpretive programs coordinator at the International Crane Foundation (ICF). “It’s a way to encourage people to make a difference in their local community by being a good neighbor.”

Good Neighbor Day started at the organization in the 1980s, welcoming local residents to the International Crane Foundation for free. Anyone who brought in a non-perishable food item received free admission. All food donations went to the Baraboo Food Pantry and were matched by a donation from Viking Village Foods. Typically, IFC contributes more than 300 pounds of food to the local pantry.

The day was full of family, friends and feathers. There were plenty of birds to be neighborly with. Brolga cranes live there, as do demoiselle cranes. Sarus cranes call Baraboo home, as do Siberian cranes. The world’s 15 crane species are in residence at the International Crane Foundation property.

The day included guided tours, crane crafts for the children and pumpkin carving. The pumpkins were donated by Woodland Valley Farms Country Greenhouses. The pumpkins carved by the children were then given to the cranes as treats.

“Cranes are omnivores,” Hall mentioned. “They like all sorts of treats. Some common ones we give are crayfish, corn, crickets and minnows.” These snacks, perhaps, are not often given during Halloween weekend trick-or-treating, but the cranes appreciated them nevertheless.

Makeela Magomolla, who works in conservation at the IFC, said if she were to dress up for Halloween as a crane, it would be “one of the crowned cranes – either the black crowned crane or the grey crowned crane. It’d be easy to make a costume distinct with the cranes’ golden crown of feathers.” Black crowned cranes are found across the Sahel and Sudan savannah regions of Africa. The grey crowned crane is found in eastern and southern Africa. It is the national bird of Uganda.

Children, during Good Neighbor Day, were in Halloween costumes, being good neighbors to the cranes. All were kind and gentle. The cranes were good neighbors, too, including Kito, a resident blue crane. His favorite Halloween treat: clementines.