Three arrested on drug charges in Baraboo

Three Baraboo residents were arrested on drug charges on Aug. 19 in Baraboo.

According to a release from Baraboo Police Department Lt. Ryan La Broscian, a narcotics search warrant was conducted by the Sauk County Drug Task Force at a residence on the 500 block of 4th Street in the city. The force encountered three adults at the residence, as well as heroin, fentanyl, and associated drug paraphernalia.

The three occupants, 26-year-old Earl Holsten, 30-year-old Rachel Sturdevant, and 36-year-old Garrett Delagrave, were all taken into custody following the search.

Charges of heroin and fentanyl possession, drug paraphernalia possession, and maintaining a drug dwelling from this ongoing investigation may be referred to the Sauk County District Attorney's office.

The Sauk County Drug Task Force is comprised of officers from the following police departments: Baraboo, Lake Delton, Wisconsin Dells, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Plain/Spring Green, and the Ho-Chunk Nation, as well as the Sauk County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.