Three Baraboo neighbors released following investigation of Wednesday incident

Three Baraboo men, including an administrative member of the city’s school district, have been released from custody following an investigation into an incident where a group of people was forcibly removed from a vehicle on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at the 1100 block of Tandom Trail in the city. The men, 57-year-old John A. Kolar, 52-year-old William D. Bowden, and 53-year-old James J. Langkamp, all of Baraboo, have all been released from Sauk County Jail.

Langkamp, the Director of Activity Programs within the School District of Baraboo, faces no charges from the incident, along with Bowden. Kolar received a disorderly conduct charge. None of the individuals were released on bond.

Initial charges referred to the Sauk County District Attorney's office, according to a report from the Baraboo Police Department, included false imprisonment, disorderly conduct, and second degree recklessly endangering safety.

Attempts to reach Langkamp and Kolar were unsuccessful. Bowden declined to comment on the incident.

The incident report from the Baraboo Police Department indicated that Officer Bradley Brunken received a call from Baraboo High School student Teflon Lee, a receiver on the Thunderbirds football team, stating that he and others were pulled out of a vehicle by subjects wielding a flamethrower in an area near SSM St. Clare Hospital in the city. Lee said he and the other occupants of the Jeep they were driving “a little reckless” after seeing the subject with the flamethrower, according to the report.

According to Lee via Brunken’s narrative, the subjects blocked the Jeep and ordered him and the other occupants out and alleged they were forced to get on their knees and were told they were under “citizen’s arrest”, but were eventually allowed to get back in the vehicle and leave. No injuries occurred during the incident. Lee described the man holding the flamethrower, said to be Kolar by others involved at the scene, as “military-like” and that he screamed the most among many people screaming.

An individual whose identifying name was redacted in the report said that the group in the Jeep planned to “toilet paper” Kolar’s house. Brunken and fellow Officer Ian Carroll spoke to Kolar, who said that after Langkamp and Bowden stopped the Jeep, they all ordered the occupants out of the vehicle and questioned them. Kolar added that they told the group they were unwelcome in the area and confronted them about a marijuana odor. The group was not ordered to get on their knees, but did it on their own terms, according to Kolar, who said he did not know who had the flamethrower after hesitation, per Brunken’s narrative.

Carroll wrote in his narrative in the report that Kolar and the others ordered the group to go home. Lee denied any malicious intent, including toilet papering, when speaking with Carroll.

Kolar acknowledged when speaking with Brunken that it is not his right to order anyone out of the vehicle, after which the officer informed him that he could not "take the law into his own hands", which Kolar agreed.

Langkamp, who allegedly had a flashlight during the incident, told Brunken that a Jeep traveled at a high speed and turned around on Tandom Trail while he was taking pictures of vehicles and their license plates by Surrey Lane. He added that Bowden stopped the vehicle and Kolar yelled at the group before he got there, recognized and yelled at them “a bit” before ordering them to leave. Langkamp denied stopping the vehicle and said that his involvement was the reason the incident ended.

According to Carroll’s narrative, Lee said that Langkamp stepped in front of the vehicle and questioned them afterward. Carroll added that Langkamp explained to him and Brunken how multiple vehicles were racing through the neighborhood with headlamps off and taking corners at high speeds. He had received information that members of the football team were targeting the area the night of the incident. Langkamp informed the officers that the vehicle occupants “weren’t really doing anything”. He denied having stopped the vehicle.

According to Brunken’s narrative in the report, Bowden told him and Officer Mike Pichler that juveniles were driving through the area and taunting residents. Pointing to the nearby dead-end and saying “it went down here”, he added that he yelled at the Jeep to stop and warned them that they could kill someone driving at the high speed in which they were going. After the others ordered the occupants out of the vehicle, Bowden and the others told them they could not be driving in that manner in the neighborhood, according to the report.

After that, according to Bowden through the report, the Jeep “hammered” on it, which upset him and he subsequently yelled at them to stop again while being on the edge of the road. He did not identify who had the flamethrower, but said that the flames emitted from it were approximately 2 feet high. He admitted to informing the juveniles that they were in a “lawful detainment”, but eventually left the scene prior to them being on their knees at his daughter’s request, according to the report.

The School District of Baraboo will look further into the matter following the conclusion of the investigation, according to communications director Liz Crammond.

Baraboo Police Department interim chief Rob Sinden asked that any city residents experiencing property damage or any other violation of the law contact the department. The department also issued a social media post indicating that reckless driving, prowling, and criminal property damage will not be tolerated by the department nor the school district.

“Not only can these things result in traffic and city ordinance violations, it can also ruin the Homecoming fun, not only for this year but also for future years,” the post read.

According to an Oct. 6 release from Baraboo Police Department Lt. Ryan La Broscian, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers within the department spoke to a male who reported that he and a group of passengers were removed from a Jeep vehicle by a man wielding a torch-like device. Another officer viewed a social media post that had similar information.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Baraboo Police Department with the investigation.