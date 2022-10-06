Three Baraboo residents arrested following removal of group from vehicle

Three Baraboo men, including an administrative member of the city's school district, are in custody following an investigation into an incident where a group of people was forcibly removed from a vehicle on Wednesday night.

According to a release from Baraboo Police Department Lt. Ryan La Broscian, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers within the department spoke to a male who reported that he and a group of passengers were removed from the vehicle by a man wielding a torch-like device. Another officer viewed a social media post that had similar information.

The incident reportedly was at the 1100 block of Tandom Trail in the city. The men, 57-year-old John A. Kolar, 52-year-old William D. Bowden, and 53-year-old James J. Langkamp, all of Baraboo, were arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

Langkamp is currently the Director of Activity Programs within the School District of Baraboo.

Charges referred to the Sauk County District Attorney's Office include second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, and false imprisonment. There may be additional charges pending further investigation by the Baraboo Police Department and the district attorney's office review of the incident.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Baraboo Police Department with the investigation.