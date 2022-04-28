Trahms wins Gold in SkillsUSA contest

The 49th annual SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference was held April 5-6 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison and Madison Area Technical College featured more than 1,100 middle and high school students participating in more than 80 skilled and technical trades competitions.

The Wisconsin Business and Industry Partnership Award was presented to Madison Area Technical College while Emma Trahms, Pardeeville High School, competed in Medical Terminology - High School, taking Gold. Gold winners will go on to compete in the National SkillsUSA Championships on June 20-24 in Atlanta.

More than 200 corporations, trade associations, businesses, and labor unions actively support SkillsUSA Wisconsin. Programs are integrated into career and technical education through a framework of personal, workplace, and technical skills grounded in academics. SkillsUSA also offers technical skill assessments and other workplace credentials.

For more information on SkillsUSA Wisconsin, visit skillsusa-wi.org or call 608-261-6334.