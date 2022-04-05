Trial begins for North Freedom man accused of attempted homicide of parents

Screams filled a Sauk County courtroom Tuesday as the prosecutor played a recording from a 911 call during the first day of an attempted homicide jury trial.

The yelling was from a North Freedom woman in June 2020. Suzanne Bahr had called the police initially to report that she and her husband, Bill Bahr, were in their home around 3 a.m. when they heard what they thought were rocks being thrown against the siding, breaking windows. Panic set in as they realized it was gunshots.

Outside of 113 South Oak St., her son, Gary Wayne Dickson, was firing a Taurus Judge revolver at the home, leaving holes within the siding and smashing the windows to their bedroom. As a dispatcher worked to retain information about what was happening and a Sauk County sheriff’s deputy was speeding toward the home from West Baraboo, Dickson smashed in a sliding glass door and entered the home. The Bahrs went into their basement, with Bill carrying a gun he had recently purchased.

While the prosecution and defense echoed one another in describing how these events unfolded, what happened next is unclear due to a divergence in their opening arguments.

Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoengten argued Dickson walked down the hallway to his parents’ bedroom carrying a flashlight and a gun before discovering they had gone downstairs to hide and allegedly fired at them "repeatedly," missing by inches. Bill fired back.

“Rather than say, running away, dropping the gun, Gary goaded him,” Spoentgen said. “‘You think you’re that good, Bill?’ is what he said.”

Dickson’s attorney, Steven Sarbacker, told jury members that Bill Bahr initially told police that he had been the one to fire the first shot at Dickson. Sarbacker said that was legal because Bahr had the right to protect his home and Sarbacker didn’t seek to “vilify” him. Though Sarbacker said it was when Bahr aimed through the floor blindly and shot Dickson two more times that it was no longer in self-defense.

“Your house is a temporary shelter,” Sarbacker said. “It’s not an execution chamber to get someone out of your life.”

The responding deputy found Dickson in a pool of his blood, shirtless, in the home. He was taken to UW Hospital via MedFlight and treated for his wounds, which Sarbacker said went through Dickson’s body.

Spoentgen said that while Dickson initially told authorities he didn’t remember anything about that night, he voluntarily told a deputy who had later accompanied him to the hospital for a follow-up visit that he remembered specific details, like how the gun felt in his hand.

While prosecutors are arguing that Dickson intended to kill his stepfather and harm his mother, Sarbacker laid out a story of a man who has struggled with addiction and maintaining relationships. A man who was feeling anxious over a scheduled court appearance and wanted to talk to his mom.

Dickson was charged with strangling and beating up a woman in January 2020 in a West Baraboo hotel room. Responding officers found a knife in the wall of the room and Dickson lying next to the pool with a bleeding arm. According to the criminal complaint, the woman told police Dickson had allegedly held her down to a bed by her neck while threatening her with a knife and wrapped a phone cord around her neck as she attempted to escape. Dickson was found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.20%.

Dickson is not allowed in the North Freedom home after years of disagreement, Sarbacker said. That night, he had been staying with a friend roughly 10 miles away. He had been drinking. According to the criminal complaint, when his blood was tested at the hospital roughly two hours after he had been shot, he had a blood alcohol content of 0.13%. A later test through the Wisconsin Crime Lab found he also had ketamine in his system that night, which was revealed during a motion hearing March 11, according to court records.

Dickson called his mom repeatedly, leaving voicemails on the answering machine. Neither of the Bahrs answered the ringing landline because they were getting ready for bed.

Sarbacker said Dickson had attempted to die by suicide for the third time in his life that night, but for some reason, the gun he took from the friend he was staying with didn’t go off when he aimed it at himself. That’s when he decided to drive to North Freedom.

He argued that it was “not really a shootout,” and that Bill Bahr told police he had been the first one to fire, hitting Dickson, and Dickson’s bullets ended up far away from his parents. Sarbacker told the jury that Dickson cannot be found guilty of attempted intentional homicide because authorities had not proven Dickson meant the Bahrs harm. There was no ballistics expert brought in for example, he said. Dickson was acting irrationally because of his “involuntary intoxication” brought on by having alcohol use disorder.

“What we have here is a tragedy, there’s no doubt about it,” Sarbacker said. “People have a breaking point, whether it’s emotions or a combination of a lot of alcohol and a lot of drugs.”

