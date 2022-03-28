Trial opens against Reedsburg man accused of attempted homicide in Lake Delton

The first day of a trial for a Reedsburg man accused of shooting another man in the chest outside of Walmart in Lake Delton revealed a mother’s anxiety over events that unfolded which she fears could have ended with her child shot instead.

Rasmey Chhim, 30, of Reedsburg, sat silently Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court as witnesses recounted their perspectives of how the January 2021 night unfolded.

Melissa Johnson described having dreams and flashbacks that cause trauma over the possibility of her 2-year-old, who was sitting in the backseat of a car behind Joshua Thompson when he was shot, being the one rushed to the hospital with a bullet wound.

“I’m not a ballistics expert, but if you look at where he was sitting,” Johnson said upon a question from Chhim’s attorney, John Smerlinski, about why she felt it was possible the 2-year-old could have been shot. “If it had missed him and went through the seat, it definitely would have hit (the child.)”

Smerlinski did not make an opening statement about his client as the trial began. Instead, he has chosen to make his argument after the prosecutors have finished making their case.

Chhim was charged with felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm.

The charges stem from events that unfolded just before 11 p.m. Jan. 26, 2021. Thompson and Johnson had driven to Walmart in Lake Delton. Johnson wanted to cash her first stimulus check and the pair needed to buy items from the store. When they arrived, they realized they were unable to cash the check, so Thompson went in alone.

Thompson said during his appearance in court that he had texted a man named Marcus Jones because Jones owed him $250. While Johnson waited outside, she said a man approached her and asked her to tell Thompson to contact him. Thompson said he saw Jones in the store near the check out section.

When he went back outside, Thompson talked to Jones. While Johnson’s silver Buick LaCrosse sat in one parking stall underneath a light pole, Jones’ vehicle sat a row behind in another parking stall.

Thompson and Jones talked about the money. Thompson said the debt was for a pair of night vision goggles he had given to Jones.

During his testimony on the stand, Thompson said he planned to get what was owed to him by taking it, if necessary. He agreed to walk to Jones’ car under the pretense of purchasing a “ball” of methamphetamine with the intent of taking it without paying for it in order to sell it to cover the money owed to him. Instead, Thompson said he chose to run from Jones because he “didn’t feel safe.”

“I didn’t know what they were up to, I didn’t know what he was going to be on, so I just wanted to make a clean getaway, basically,” Thompson said.

As they talked about going to the other vehicle, Thompson had been buckling the 2-year-old into Johnson’s car. As he began to walk away with Jones, he decided to sprint back to the front seat, but the pair struggled as Jones allegedly attacked Thompson, Johnson said as she recalled the events.

Johnson said while the scuffle happened, Thompson told her to leave. Johnson backed up with the passenger door still open, knocking Jones to the ground.

As she stopped the car upon realizing he had been hit by the door, Johnson said she saw another man, later allegedly identified as Chhim, in the left of her peripheral vision through the windshield. Seeing the man had a gun pointed at the car, Johnson said, she ducked behind the steering wheel before hearing the vibration of a bullet smashing through the windshield.

Thompson said he told her to drive away and as he turned around to check on the child in the backseat, he could feel blood running down his side. He told Johnson he had been shot in the chest and she began to drive at a high speed to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. Thompson called the authorities to inform them they would be arriving at the hospital with a person who had been shot. Johnson said Jones’ vehicle drove off in a separate direction as they started driving south away from Walmart.

The trial is scheduled to conclude Friday.

