Two Baraboo women were arrested and charged with separate narcotics offenses following a police search of a city residence.

According to a release from Baraboo Police Department Capt. Ryan LaBroscian, members of the Sauk County Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant on Friday, March 31 in the 500 block of Carignan Court in Baraboo. Substances believed to be marijuana and crystal methamphetamine were located in the residence, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Kelly Alcock, 59, Patricia Flores, 35, of Baraboo each had charges currently being referred to the Sauk County District Attorney's Office. Alcock was charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place and Flores received charges of possession of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing. Members of police departments in Baraboo, Lake Delton, Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells, Sauk Prairie, and Plain/Spring Green, as well as the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Sauk County Sheriff's Office comprise the task force.