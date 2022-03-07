Two injured in single vehicle crash, 19 year old Mauston man facing charges

Two people were injured in a single vehicle crash in the town of Marion March 3 and the driver of the vehicle is facing criminal charges.

According to a release from Sheriff Brent Oleson of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, at 10:13 p.m. March 3 the Juneau County Communications Center was notified of a single vehicle crash on 49th Street near Highway HH in the town of Marion.

“Initial investigation showed a vehicle had been westbound on 49th St., entered the ditch, struck several trees, and overturned,” Oleson said. “The driver and a female occupant of the vehicle were injured in the crash. While law enforcement was attending to the injured, the driver attempted to flee from the scene on foot, but was stopped by deputies after a short foot chase.”

The driver, identified as Chase Hamburg, 19, of Mauston, was transported to a hospital by law enforcement while the female occupant was transported from the scene by MedFlight.

Charges of causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and resisting an officer have been referred to the Juneau County District Attorney for Hamburg.

Oleson said the crash remains under investigation and that “speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.”

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Mauston EMS, Mauston Fire Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol and UW-MedFlight.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

