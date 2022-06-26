Two men die in Town of Dellona crash

Two 19-year-old men with ties to the Baraboo area have died after a vehicle accident in the Town of Dellona on Friday, June 25.

According to a release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, the Sauk County Communications Center received notification of a single vehicle crash on South Avenue west of Coon Bluff Road in the town. Initial reports stated the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

Sauk County Sheriff's Office deputies, as well as personnel from the Delton Fire Department and Dells-Delton and Reedsburg emergency medical services departments were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered the two males in the vehicle, who were deceased as a result of injuries sustained during the crash. According to the initial investigation, the vehicle, a 2014 Hyundai Sonata, was traveling westbound on South Avenue at high speeds before cresting a hill and crossing the center line. The vehicle then overcorrected and spun around while entering the ditch on the north side of the road, where it continued to travel before striking the large tree.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sauk County Sheriff's Office and names of the deceased males are being withheld pending family notification. The Sauk County Coroner's Office assisted the other departments with the crash.