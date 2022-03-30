Two people shot in Wisconsin Dells in stable condition

Two people were found with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning near the Denny's restaurant in Wisconsin Dells, according to a release from the Wisconsin Dells Police Department.

The two individuals were taken to a hospital where they were listed as stable, according to the release.

Based on initial interviews, the release said, the shooting occurred near the 600 block of Vine Street in the city. The identity of the suspect is known, police said, but is not being released due to the "sensitive nature" of the investigation and to "protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation."

More information will be released at a later time, according to the release, which was sent out early afternoon Wednesday.

At approximately 6 a.m., the Dells Police Department and Dells-Delton EMS units were dispatched to the area of the restaurant and Best Western Hotel on South Frontage Road in the city for a report of the shot individuals.

Dells-Delton EMS transported both individuals to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, according to Dells-Delton EMS director Dillon Gavinski. During the crime scene investigation and search, authorities discovered a bullet casing. The Lake Delton Police Department, sheriff's offices from Columbia and Sauk counties as well as other state and federal resources are assisting the Dells Police Department with the investigation.