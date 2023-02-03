U.S. Highway 12 is closed in both directions near the Sauk Prairie area because of a two-vehicle accident.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the crash occurred near mile marker 232 on the highway around 8:45 a.m. The Sauk County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident, which will likely keep the highway closed for roughly an hour.

Northbound drivers on Highway 12 should detour via Wisconsin Highway 60 westbound, turn north on Old Bluff Trail, and east on County Highway PF, before turning left to continue north on 12. Southbound drivers should take the same route in reverse.

NOTE: This story will be updated when conditions change.