UPDATED: Broadway in Baraboo closed for bridge work

The Baraboo Police Department announced Friday that a section of Broadway St. that had been planned for an eight hour closure was open again around 10 a.m.

Public Works employees closed the section of Broadway from Lynn Street to Water Street in Baraboo to re-install a bridge railing. It was originally planned to be closed from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

Temporary northbound closure of this corridor is necessary to re-install the bridge railing on the west side of the Broadway Bridge.

During the closure, northbound traffic on Broadway will be re-routed east on Lynn Street, north on Walnut Street and west on Water Street in order to reconnect with Broadway.

Editor's note: This story was updated Feb. 11 to correct the location of the work and the time it took place.