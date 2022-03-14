UPDATED: Federal lawsuit against Dodge County officials dismissed

A lawsuit filed against the federal government, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg was dismissed Friday by United States District Judge Brett Ludwig.

In the dismissed federal lawsuit, Selepri Amachree said he was illegally detained in the Dodge County Jail for more than six months by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to the suit, Amachree — an African immigrant who has had permanent legal resident status in the United States for 50 years — was taken into custody on Feb. 27, 2017, at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in Juneau. A federal judge ordered Amachree to be released from jail in September 2017.

Defendants who were named in the suit include U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; ICE officers Brent Kriehn and Joseph Halase; Board of Immigration Appeals; Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt; Klomberg; retired Dodge County Detective Robert Neuman; and Dodge County.

Ludwig, who serves in the Eastern District of Wisconsin where the suit was filed, dismissed the case with prejudice meaning it cannot be refiled. In the order granting the defendants' motion to dismiss, Ludwig is highly critical of Amachree's attorney, John Gorby of Chicago. He said Gorby repeatedly failed to meet court deadlines and comply with court orders to file concise motions or responses.

"... for persistent verbosity and incoherence, the Court will again dismiss the case pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 8(a), which governs pleadings," Ludwig wrote.

Amachree expressed disappointment about the dismissal.

"The case wasn't dismissed on its merits, it was dismissed because there were a lot of details and we used too many words to get that point across," he said. "It wasn't dismissed because Schmidt, Klomberg and ICE didn't do anything wrong, it was dismissed because it took too many pages to describe how wrong it was."

Gorby said, "Judge Ludwig is being very harsh with me. There's no question that my complaints were long but I wanted to lay out the facts."

Klomberg issued a press release Monday. In it he wrote, "After reading his rambling pleadings, I came to the conclusion that the suit was more about damaging my reputation than seeking legal recovery. His pleadings were concocted with statements taken out of context from larger discussions in a manner designed just to create controversy. I believe that this whole episode was motivated by a desire to punish myself and others for declining to work with Amachree or his organization."

Klomberg said he decided in 2014 that he could not permit the District Attorney's Office to be associated with Amachree or Extreme intervention and nothing has changed since that time.

"The Dodge County District Attorney continues to decline to work in any way with Selepri Amachree or organizations associated with him," Klomberg said.

Amachree’s detention in 2017 relates to an order to deport him issued Nov. 7, 2002, that was appealed. The order was part of a drug conviction, but federal courts eventually determined that such convictions were not grounds for deportation and Amachree’s case was sent by the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals to the Board of Immigration Appeals on Feb. 7, 2007. For unexplained reasons, the BIA did not act on the matter for 10 years, until Amachree had been in custody at the Dodge County Jail for six months.

When it did act, the deportation order was immediately vacated and Amachree was freed.

The day Amachree was taken into custody, he was at the sheriff’s office to meet with Schmidt regarding a background check that was conducted because Amachree had been meeting with clients at the Dodge County Jail. Amachree operates XTreme Intervention, a business that enrolls drug-addicted people into treatment programs, typically Teen Challenge programs that are out of state, and transports them to the program.

The lawsuit contended that Amachree’s arrest was the result of a “conspiracy” between the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County District Attorney and ICE’s Chicago office. It cites email exchanges in the days before his arrest.

The day that arrest took place, Schmidt sent an email to 30 people including local police chiefs, Dodge County Circuit Court judges, the Dodge County District Attorney, Dodge County administrator and others. That email alleged that Amachree was taking advantage of people financially and behaved inappropriately with female clients but also stated, “I have no evidence at this time to proceed with a criminal investigation.”

The claim against Neuman stated that he was negligent in his investigation of Amachree and falsely alleged Amachree had used an alias, broken into the homes of women and assaulted women.

In the lawsuit, Amachree denied the allegations about inappropriate behavior and financial misconduct and characterized parts of the background investigation as being based on “hearsay” and false information. The suit also stated that the false allegations Schmidt made in the email on Feb. 27, 2018, have damaged his reputation and business.

Amachree has continued to live in Beaver Dam and operate XTreme Intervention.