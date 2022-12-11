Very Merry Holiday Fair and Christmas at the Mansion bring holiday spirit to Baraboo

Baraboo residents could get into the holiday spirit over the past weekend with craft fair purchases and seeing comprehensive decorations at a historic facility.

The Very Merry Holiday Fair brought independent merchants from the city and other areas of Wisconsin together for its 16th year at the Baraboo Arts Building on Dec. 9 and 10. Products ranged from skin creams to wood works and artisan food items.

John Hechel is a woodworker who crafts kitchen items and other "functional wood creations" via his business, Round Barn Woodcrafts. He and his wife, Trudie, operate from their hometown of Plymouth.

"It's not so much the work I do, but the joy and excitement people see in buying a handmade gift," said Hechel. "Something special and something unique is what's nice about it."

Char terBeest Kudla, the director of Helen's Daughters, a handbag business in Baraboo which sponsors the craft fair, said that Dec. 10 was a packed day at the show and that she was hoping for around 2,000 visitors. Both days of the fair carried a theme, including "Plaid Saturday," where nearly all of the vendors wore plaid shirts.

"It is a way to show support for local artists and local businesses," Kudla said of "Plaid Saturday." "We just made it a day."

Kudla referred to Friday as the "Hallmark Christmas movie," saying that the crowds of people at the fair on that day were similar to a holiday gathering during a blizzard because of the snow that fell that day. In 2019, residents of Baraboo pitched an idea to the Hallmark Channel to film a holiday movie in the city.

Christmas at the Mansion, which went on throughout the weekend (Dec. 9-11) at Sauk County Historical Museum in Baraboo, featured various holiday musical acts, holiday cookies and punch, as well as a litany of decorations in every room throughout the building.

Paul Wolter, the executive director of the Sauk County Historical Society, said that Christmas at the Mansion has been in existence since 2000 and the decorations have grown to the maximum that can fit in the facility. He added that 2022 is the first year in which the event has fully been on display since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're so glad to be back in full blast," said Wolter. "Cookie buffet, punch, all that. This house is a great backdrop for Christmas. Our theme this year, 'The Traditions of Christmas', is really great. Everybody has kind of picked something that is a tradition and made their decorations on it."

Decorations ranged from large and small nutcrackers, Christmas trees in every room (real pine trees), holiday dinner imitations, and Santa appearances in different fashions.

"I just think it's a wonderful occasion and it's good to see the community so involved in it," said Al Schroeder, a volunteer at the event. "The Sauk County Historical Society takes great pride in keeping the history of the area alive."